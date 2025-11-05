Who was Iris Hsieh aka Nurse Goddess? Details surrounding mysterious death of Taiwanese influencer explored

Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh's death reclassified as murder. (Image via Instagram/@irisirisss900)

Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, also known online as Nurse Goddess, 31, was found dead inside a bathtub at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 22.

Hsieh's manager, Chris, reportedly claimed she died from a heart attack and was not left with the option to receive emergency treatment. Her family claimed she had no prior heart disease and was rather fit to suffer a sudden heart attack.

Despite ruling Hsieh's passing as a sudden death, according to local outlet New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur Police have now launched an investigation. Under Section 302 of the Penal Code, Iris Hsieh's death has now been classified as murder.

Kuala Lumpur Police said the influencer's autopsy and toxicology reports are yet to come out to determine the cause of her death.

Iris Hsieh, born Hsieh Yu-hsin, was formerly a nurse who gained fame on social media in 2020. She had garnered more than 548K followers on Instagram. Her content mostly included racy sketches alongside travel and skincare.

Police name rapper Namewee as one of the suspects in Iris Hsieh's death

As reported by The Star, the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Comm Datuk Fadil Marsus named Malaysian rapper Namewee, 42, as the last person seen with Iris Hsieh before her death. The rapper was seen with the late influencer in a hotel room on Jalan Conlay around 1:40 pm.

Fadil Marsus said Hsieh arrived in Kuala Lumpur two days before her mysterious death. She was going to depart on October 24. Referring to Namewee, the Police Chief told the outlet on November 4:

"He was later arrested for alleged possession and use of drugs but was released after pleading not guilty to drug related charges at the Jalan Duta Court on Oct 24."

He added:

"Investigations are ongoing from all angles, including individuals who were last with the victim. We will review all movements of both the victim and the suspect to determine whether he is a suspect."

The police have spoken to the hotel employees, including staff and security guards, as well as the airport crew. They are also trying to trail both Namewee and Hsieh's activities from the airport to the hotel by reviewing surveillance footage. Fadil Marsus said:

"We will re-examine all the victim's movements and that of the suspect we have identified. We expect to make an arrest soon and will provide updates from time to time."

New Straits Times reported the Police Chief had a message for the public:

"The investigation is complex, but we are determined to uncover the truth. We urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist police"

Namewee, born Wee Meng Chee, and known for making music on topics that are considered taboo in Malaysia, was arrested on October 22. He was charged with illegally possessing and using drugs, but was released on bail after two days. Namewee pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On November 2, the rapper took to Instagram to deny drug consumption and any foul involvement in Iris Hsieh's death. What Namewee wrote roughly translates to:

"I've seen another piece of unsubstantiated news, and I feel extremely annoyed. I've also received a lot of concer, so I'm addressing everyone here all at once."

Namewee claimed:

"I haven't used or carried any drugs. I've just been drinking more lately. Believe it or not, the truth will come out once the police report is released, which should take another two or three months."

The rapper said he was blackmailed in the last couple of days and was now ready to fight "to the bitter end". Namewee also mourned Iris Hsieh's death, adding that the ambulance arrived an hour late after she was found unresponsive in the bathtub.

The musician further criticized 999, the emergency helpline number in Malaysia, claiming he got yelled at after calling them.