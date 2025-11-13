“She’s pregnant”: Dallas Cowboys initiate Marshawn Kneeland memorial fund to support pregnant girlfriend

Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After news of Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end Marshawn Kneeland’s death on November 6 by what is being reported as an apparent suicide, the team’s coach, Brian Schottenheimer revealed that his girlfriend is pregnant.

On Wednesday, November 12, Schottenheimer opened up about Kneeland’s partner, Catalina Mancera, and as per NBC News, explained that the team has launched a fund in the memory of Kneeland to support her and the couple’s child.

The coach said,

“We've started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina. She’s pregnant, and so we want to make sure she's taken care of and the baby's taken care of for the rest of their lives.”

Brian Schottenheimer said that Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina, is pregnant.



They’ve established a Marshawn Kneeland memorial fund so that Catalina and the baby are taken care of. pic.twitter.com/PMgvWL1D5m — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 12, 2025

Kneeland was 24 years-old at the time of his death. He died by what is being reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being involved in a chase with the police after he did not halt as a traffic stop, as per WFLA.

People Magazine also noted that the police were warned by Mancera about Kneeland’s delicate mental state, and that he wanted to “end it all.”

As per dispatcher audio obtained by the outlet, Kneeland also sent a group text to his family, telling them goodbye.

The young player had scored his first NFL touchdown just two days prior, during the Cowboys’ Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Catalina Mancera, Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend, paid tribute to the defensive end

Catalina Mancera posted a photograph with Marshawn Kneeland from happier times to her Facebook page, and in an emotional message, wrote,

“my sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel, you’re my everything. I’ll love you forever my beautiful angel”

Meanwhile, the memorial fund referred to by Brian Schottenheimer was also launched. The fund’s website paid tribute to Kneeland’s legacy, and stated,

“Marshawn Kneeland, a second-year defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys whose relentless play turned heads across the NFL, died on November 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. He was 24. Kneeland was born July 8, 2001, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He starred at Godwin Heights High School in nearby Wyoming, Michigan before a standout career at Western Michigan University. The Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 56th overall.”

While mounting Kneeland, the fund’s webpage also stated,

“The Cowboys called Kneeland a "beloved teammate," extending condolences to his girlfriend, Catalina, and to his family. Others shared tributes that emphasized his work ethic, kindness, and emerging impact on the field. Kneeland's path to the NFL resonated beyond football. He entered the league months after the death of his mother, Wendy, whose memory he honored publicly as he began his pro career by wearing a necklace with a small urn containing her ashes. Loved ones and former coaches remembered him as resilient, grounded, and optimistic.”

When supporters and well-wishers click donate, they are led to a webpage which states the fund’s intention. The page reads,

“The Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund is dedicated to preserving Marshawn's legacy and extending his impact through direct support for his surviving partner and unborn heir.”

Supporters can choose to give a one-time amount, or donate monthly.

According to WFLA, the Cowboys will be remembering their teammate all through the season by wearing a special decal on their helmets in addition to sporting T-shirts for the next few games.

The team’s upcoming game against Philadelphia will also feature a video tribute to the late defensive end.