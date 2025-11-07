When did Marshawn Kneeland's mother pass away? NFL player's heartfelt tribute for his mom resurfaces in the wake of his death at 24

Marshawn Kneeland was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound (Image via Getty)

Marshawn Kneeland, 24, died by apparent suicide on November 5, 2025. The NFL star was being pursued by the cops for almost three hours. His vehicle was later discovered by DPS troopers in a destroyed condition, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Following the defensive end’s recent demise, a tribute post for his mother, Wendy, has emerged online. It was shared back in June this year. The New York Post stated that Wendy passed away in February 2024, a year before Kneeland expressed love for his mother.

Marshawn posted some glimpses of Wendy during that period, including one showing them both posing together on the field. They even included snaps from that time when Kneeland was preparing to play. The caption reads:

“One Love.”

Netizens shared their tributes in the comments section of the post dedicated to Wendy, who died after struggling with some unknown illness.

The news arrived two months before Marshawn Kneeland was chosen for the second round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

During a conversation with The Dallas Morning News in June, Kneeland said that it was not easy for him to deal with his mother’s sudden death. Marshawn mentioned during the conversation that he had done his best to get out of the situation. Kneeland praised his mother for helping him achieve his dreams in the world of football.

“I always told her, ‘I’m going to the NFL’ and I made it. It’s a hard situation just knowing she got to see me potentially going to the NFL and going through [the process]. She’s still with me. I got this urn of her ashes I carry with me everywhere. I still feel like she’s there watching over me”, Kneeland added.

Marshawn Kneeland was supposed to play another game with his team: Police chase and more explained

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native was a part of the Cowboys for a long time. The NFL team and his agent, Jonathan Perzley, confirmed the news of his demise on Thursday, November 6. Apart from that, the Texas Department of Police Safety shared more details in a statement, as per the Ledger-Enquirer.

While speaking to People magazine, Kneeland’s team described him as a “beloved teammate and member.” Cowboys also mentioned that they would pray for all those who were close to the player for a long time.

Kneeland’s girlfriend reportedly contacted 911. People magazine acquired the call recording, where Marshawn’s partner claimed that he was armed and dealing with mental health issues. Furthermore, Kneeland allegedly sent a text message saying “goodbye” to his family members.

As mentioned, Marshawn Kneeland’s vehicle was found in a destroyed condition a few hours after the police started chasing him. The DPS statement says that it was discovered in the lanes of Dallas Parkway. The agency said that the vehicle was on the Dallas North Tollway when the chase started and added:

“The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with DPS Troopers. However, DPS Troopers lost sight of the vehicle, and the pursuit was terminated.”

The chase happened during the night hours. After authorities were unable to locate the vehicle, they began searching the entire area with assistance from the Frisco Police Department. Kneeland was reportedly found with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Although Marshawn was known for being associated with the Cowboys, he was also a part of the Western Michigan Broncos for some time.