Marshawn Kneeland reportedly dies by suicide following mental health episode

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland has died aged 24 from apparent suicide. According to law authorities, the NFL star died on the morning of November 6, 2025, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dispatch audio obtained by TMZ revealed grim details about the player’s untimely passing.

Wednesday night operators relayed information obtained from the late athlete’s girlfriend, Catalina, who reported that she received a disturbing message from the late 24-year-old and was trying to contact his agent.

She added that Kneeland was armed, had a history of mental health issues and had threatened to “end it all.”

The Dallas Cowboys team released a statement on the death of its late player on October 6, 2025, but omitted details of his death:

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

More details about Marshawn Kneeland’s death as Dallas Cowboys player dies at 24 years old

The Texas Police Department reportedly responded to complaints to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety with tracking a vehicle that evaded troopers after attempts to pull the owner over for a traffic violation.



Police later found Kneeland’s car on the Dallas Parkway without him. Officers searched the surrounding area with drones and K-9 units to see the NFL player, who had reportedly escaped on foot.

About three hours later, Kneeland was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kneeland was the Dallas Cowboys' overall 56th pick and the second from Western Michigan in 2024.

In his last game with the team against the Arizona Cardinals, he recovered a blocked punt and scored his first touchdown.

Jonathan Perzley mourned his client and friend in an emotional statement:

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.