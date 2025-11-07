Who is Marshawn Kneeland girlfriend? NFL player reportedly sent concerning message to Catalina before death

Marshawn Kneeland was 24 years old at the time of death (Image via Getty)

Marshawn Kneeland’s recent death at the age of 24 has led to a lineup of tributes on social media. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s statement, obtained by the Ledge-Enquirer, stated that the police were chasing Kneeland on November 5, 2025, before he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cops were initially contacted by Marshawn’s girlfriend, Catalina. The audio recording of the call was acquired by TMZ Sports, where Catalina claimed that she was trying to get in touch with her boyfriend’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, after Kneeland sent a message to her.

Catalina told the police that Kneeland allegedly had a mental health history and was armed at the same time. Marshawn told Catalina in the text that he was going to end everything, and the dispatchers reportedly claimed in the call that Kneeland said goodbye to his family in a message.

While speaking to People magazine, Plano police said that officers went to Marshawn Kneeland’s home the same night when he died for a welfare check. However, they could not get in touch with anyone at the time.

Kneeland’s body was recovered at midnight after police failed to follow his vehicle at one point and started searching for him. Notably, the Frisco Police Department was reportedly informed at the time that Marshawn had spoken about his suicidal intentions.

Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend maintains a lot of privacy: NFL star’s death and more explained

Catalina has not yet reacted to her boyfriend’s death on any platform. The duo kept their relationship away from the limelight. However, Catalina commented below Marshawn Kneeland’s Instagram posts on a few occasions, as stated by Us Weekly. Although the former is active on the platform with 146 followers, she has set her account to private.

Apart from that, a few reports claim that Catalina has been an entrepreneur and established a brand known as Szn Stitches. The company focuses on footwear and clothing needed for sports. The product glimpses are also featured on the brand’s official handle on Instagram.

Back in October, the company also announced a giveaway on the occasion of reaching 100 followers. The brand was providing a custom tapestry piece to the winner and shared a poster, which reads:

“To celebrate all the love lately, I’m giving one of you a custom tapestry piece of your choice.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Perzley reacted to Marshawn’s death in a viral statement, saying that he was shattered to hear about it. Perzley recalled Kneeland’s journey, where the latter became a part of the Dallas Cowboys at one point.

Jonathan also mentioned that Marshawn was dedicated to his game and every other moment when he was on the field. Perzley additionally requested privacy from the general public for the family while they mourn the loss.

“My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time”, Perzley said.

Kneeland’s body was found in a portable toilet, as revealed by the Department of Public Safety. Moreover, Marshawn’s vehicle was also destroyed when it was later discovered by the authorities. The chase happened at around 10:33 p.m. on the lanes of the Dallas North Tollway after DPS troopers tried to stop it for a traffic violation.