Would Bed Bath & Beyond be open on Christmas Eve? Store hours, dates, and more explored

WESTBURY, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of a Bed Bath & Beyond store on September 15, 2022 in Westbury New York, United States. Many families along with businesses are suffering the effects of inflation as the economy is dictating a change in spending habits. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bed Bath & Beyond has been a popular destination for holiday shoppers now that it's reopened and it's the season of last-minute holiday shopping. But most stores and retailers close on Christmas Day - it's important to stay on top of their holiday hours.

Shoppers flock to the store for stylish kitchenware, cozy bedding, and more. The holiday season even makes shopping more convenient and practical as most items are offered at reduced prices.

Customers still looking to buy last-minute gifts can still shop at Bed Bath & Beyond until Christmas Eve as stores close on December 25.

All stores will be closed on Christmas Day as part of the religious and cultural celebration. And while they are open on December 24, reduced hours are expected.

Bed Bath & Beyond holiday hours explored

Bed Bath & Beyond does plenty of business during the holiday season. Stores tend to stay open on major holidays, but not on Christmas - they are closed on December 25.





But they are giving shoppers enough time to do their last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve before they close on Christmas Day. Most retailers operate on reduced hours on December 24. Bed Bath & Beyond is no different.

Bed Bath & Beyond will be open until 6:00 pm local time on December 24. But some stores will open earlier than usual at around 8:00 am.

Exact holiday hours will vary from one store to another depending on the foot traffic and demand. Bed Bath & Beyond encourages shoppers to contact their local stores for details on holiday hours.

More details on Bed Bath & Beyond's Christmas offers

Shoppers can get some of the biggest deals from Bed Bath & Beyond this holiday season. Their year-end clearance event offers up to 70% off.

There are treasures for every room at discounted prices. Bedroom furniture is for sale with up to 50% discount.

Shoppers can also update their dining and bar furniture with pieces from Bed Bath & Beyond that are up to 55% off.

Rugs are also up to 75% off for the holiday season and more deals are available for living room furniture, bedding, lighting, kitchenware, and home decor.

Bed Bath & Beyond is also offering more limited-time deals for selected items on top of their reduced prices for the year-end sale.

Select furniture comes with an extra 15% off and select rugs and bedding are for sale with a 20% discount. More deals are available for selected mattresses, home decor, and room furniture. `

