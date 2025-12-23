Will TJ Maxx be open on Christmas eve? Store hours and everything to know

Shoppers come and go the TJ Maxx store at the Mall at Prince George's on August 17, 2022 in Hyattsville, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

For those of you still waiting to go holiday shopping, TJ Maxx will be open on Christmas Eve with modified hours. The majority of TJ Maxx locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., the company told USA TODAY in an email, offering one last chance for holiday shoppers to check out sales before the big day.

But, as is customary for most major retailers this time of year, hours might change depending on location.

Shoppers should visit the TJ Maxx website or reach out to their local store directly to verify when doors open and close on Christmas Eve.

On the other hand, TJ Maxx (and its sister companies Marshalls and HomeGoods) will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25). The closure is consistent with how TJX Companies operates, as the company gives their employees the holiday off, meaning December 24 will be your final opportunity to shop in-store before Christmas.

TJ Maxx is among the most visited off-price chains in December, drawing consumers seeking branded apparel, accessories and beauty product deals alongside home goods discounts.

This demand means that the store tends to stay open even during most holidays, though it may have reduced hours rather than be closed.

Christmas Eve is no exception. Stores are usually well-stocked with gift items, and TJ Maxx is an option for last-minute shoppers seeking discounts.

The discount retailer is particularly strong in competitive prices on fashion, seasonal décor and beauty gift sets.

Tips for shopping at TJ Maxx on Christmas Eve and the holiday return policy to know

If you plan to shop on December 24, it’s best to get there earlier in the day. Stores get packed as Christmas nears, with stock on popular items moving fast.

Wednesday mornings have long been regarded as the sweet spot for new markdowns, with stores regularly adding to discounts.

Holiday perks for TJ Maxx credit card holders include an extra 10% off their first purchase and ongoing rewards via cashback offers.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods have some good news for last-minute shoppers (and post-Christmas stress cases). In-store purchases made from October 5 and December 24 are returnable through January 25, while online orders made between the same dates can be returned till February 4.

TJ Maxx price hacks that could help you save big this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/MCtMCT1t6n — ®️SheLuv (@Inspirenaire) December 9, 2025

Shoppers should be aware that mail-in returns come with an $11.99 shipping fee, but in-store returns are free. Regular return policies apply on December 26.

Although TJ Maxx offers general guidance on holiday hours, specific locations are known to modify the schedule due to local demand, inclement weather or mall hours.

That makes looking ahead more important than ever on Christmas Eve to spare yourself an unneeded trip.