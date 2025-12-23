Was the Epstein-Nassar letter real? FBI explains why the document was flagged

Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen on J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington D.C., United States of America on July 12th, 2024. in Washington D.C., United States of America on July 12th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The FBI has stated in a press release dated December 23, 2025, that the viral letter purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein addressed to Larry Nassar is fake. The letter was released by the Department of Justice on December 23, 2025, as part of the more than 29,000 documents released pertaining to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein case.

The letter appeared to implicate Donald Trump, stating the POTUS liked “young nubile girls.” The FBI, in their recent statement, revealed that they had flagged the letter when it was initially produced:

“The intelligence and federal law enforcement agency gave its reasons for concluding that the Epstein letter was fake.”

They wrote:

“The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey Epstein's. The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein's death, out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York. The return address did not list the jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail.”

The FBI concluded its statement, adding that not every document released by the DOJ in relation to Epstein’s case was factual and the agency was just releasing information required of it:

“This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law.”

“If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against you already," the Department of Justice reveals in a brief statement

After releasing the last batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, the DOJ warned viewers not to be swept away by the sensationalist claims in some of the documents released:

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they indeed would have been weaponised against President Trump already.”

The release added that the agency was unveiling the documents with the protection of the victims in mind:

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

Since December 19, 2025, the DOJ has released several files of the convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein as obligated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by Congress and signed by Trump. Some documents have been heavily redacted.

