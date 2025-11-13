How did Eddie Murphy’s brother Charlie Murphy die? Actor shares insight into relationship with late brother

Comedian Charlie Murphy speaks at the Sony PlayStation 3 Launch Party at the Sony Style Store (Image via Getty)

Eddie Murphy's older brother, Charlie Murphy, died from leukemia in 2017. He was 57. Eight years after his brother's death, Eddie reflected on their relationship in his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on November 10, 2025, Murphy said it was an obvious choice to include his late brother in the documentary, describing Charlie as a "huge impact" on his life.

"There wasn't a decision that had to be made. [It's] about my life and he's a huge part of it, huge impact. ... You have your dad and your big brother; those are your protectors. So he's a part of it. I think about Charlie every day, so he's a constant presence."

Eddie & Charlie Murphy

Charlie passed today at age 57 after battling leukemia.

RIP Charlie

The world sends its condolences, Eddie ❤️🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/YOClVHfGFv — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) April 12, 2017

Looking back at the documentary, Eddie said he was surprised by how emotionally open he was when speaking about his late brother.

"That's the only time ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever in 50 years of this business, in 50 movies where you really see me for a split second. You get a glimpse of me totally vulnerable, just me. It's like maybe two seconds of it, but it's a flicker there. It's enough that you feel it, and it's the first time they caught me on camera. That's what I get when I watch."

He further explained why he is usually guarded when it comes to expressing his emotions.

"Early in my career, they used to hammer me so much. I used to do print stuff, and in the early days, they used to really hammer me and really rip me. I thought it was mean-spirited, and some of it was racist. So it put a bad taste in my mouth."

Charlie Murphy served in the military after spending time in jail

Before successfully launching his comedy career, Charlie Murphy served six years in the military, enlisting soon after his release from jail.

"When I was a teenager, my whole thing was ... I was a street guy. I hung out with street people and when you hang out with a crowd like that, you will end up in trouble," Charlie told PR.com in December 2007.

He further explained how joining the military changed his life.

"It was the best move I could have possibly made because everybody else that I know that I grew up with, two guys survived and everybody else is dead. And out of the two guys that survived, one of them just got out of prison, like, two weeks ago."

Charlie went on to write his first movie, The Peddler, in 1986, and sold it to Paramount for $150,000; however, the film didn't go into production.

In 1989, Charlie made his feature film debut in Harlem Nights, later appearing in CB4 (1993), Night at the Museum (2006) and Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show from 2003 to 2004. He also starred in The Boondocks, Black Jesus and Are We There Yet, among others.

Charlie Murphy died in a New York City hospital after battling leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy treatment, his manager told TMZ at the time.

He is survived by his three children and was married to Tisa Taylor Murphy, who died from cervical cancer in 2009.