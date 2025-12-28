“I would donate”: Fans suggest Chuck Redd GoFundMe campaign as Kennedy Center president seeks $1M from jazz musician over canceled Christmas show

WASHINGTON,DC - DECEMBER 20: Protesters gather in front of the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after President Donald Trump's name was added to the facade on Dec.20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Jazz drummer Chuck Redd has received support from netizens after Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell threatened to file a lawsuit against him.

According to a letter obtained by the New York Post, Grenell is seeking $1,000,000 in damages after the musician canceled a concert. Chuck Redd abruptly pulled out of the annual Christmas Eve “Jazz Jam,” protesting Trump's name being added to the Kennedy Center venue. Grenell slammed the drummer’s decision as a “political stunt.”

Kennedy Center president has yet to file a lawsuit against Chuck Redd, but many social media users have voiced their support for Chuck Redd. Netizens have suggested that the musician start a GoFundMe campaign. A user, Jason Corradini, reacted to the news and wrote in a Facebook post:

“If he loses I would donate to his go fund me. Putting your name on another man’s memorial, sick!”

Many users shared the opinion, as they called out Trump for attempting to rename the Kennedy Center. Read on to learn what others said about the fundraiser for the jazz musician.

Netizens suggest a GoFundMe campaign to support Chuck Redd over the Kennedy Center controversy

The drummer and vibraphonist performed the annual Christmas Eve Jazz Jam for nearly two decades at the Washington, DC-based performing arts venue. However, he pulled out ahead of this year’s concert to protest the board’s decision to rename the Kennedy Center.

After Richard Grenell wrote a letter to Redd seeking $ 1 million in damages, many social media users have voiced their support for the musician.

“Ridiculous. We need to start a GoFundMe for our friend Chuck Redd,” a user reacted to the Kennedy Center’s demand.

“If anyone starts a GoFundMe campaign for this guy, I'm all in,” another user wrote on Facebook.

“I want to start a GoFundMe for Chuck Redd if he needs it,” one user declared in an FB post.

“Is there a GoFundMe page for Chuck Redd, the drummer who pulled out of the Kennedy Centre gig after dump added his name to it, and is now being sued for $1m?,” another one said in a Threads post.

A user replied to the Threads post and wrote:

“He doesn't need a GoFundMe page. He agreed to perform at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The name change gives him a clear and legal right to abrogate the contract.”

Another user replied:

“Which is it? Kennedy center or Trump-Kennedy Center? I’m certain Mr. Redd had a contract with the Kennedy Center and not the latter.”

According to the New York Post, Richard Grenell criticized Chuck Redd’s decision to withdraw from the concert in a letter. He had written:

“Your decision to withdraw at the last moment — explicitly in response to the Center’s recent renaming, which honors President Trump’s extraordinary efforts to save this national treasure — is classic intolerance and very costly to a non-profit Arts institution.”

Grenell added:

“Regrettably, your action surrenders to the sad bullying tactics employed by certain elements on the left, who have sought to intimidate artists into boycotting performances at our national cultural center.”

Richard Grenell claimed that there was a lack of public interest in Redd’s show. He claimed that the “most avant-garde and well-regarded” jazz performers have continued to perform regularly in front of sold-out crowds. Grenell asserted that the “dismal ticket sales and lack of donor support” for Chuck Redd, alongside his abrupt cancellation, “has cost us considerably.”

He concluded the letter:

“This is your official notice that we will seek $1 million in damages from you for this political stunt.”

Richard Grenell shared the New York Post article on X and wrote:

“The left is boycotting the Arts because Trump is supporting the Arts. But we will not let them cancel shows without consequences. The Arts are for everyone - and the Left is mad about it.”

For those unaware, Chuck Redd told the Associated Press that he canceled the show after seeing the name change on the center’s website and the building. However, the musician has yet to react to the Kennedy Center’s head’s $1 million demand for the damages.