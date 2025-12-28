Are Best Buy stores open on New Year 2026? Store timing and more explored

Are Best Buy stores open on New Year 2026? (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

New Year is on its way and the shoppers are making holiday preparations and also looking at the retailers who will still be open. Best Buy is one of the largest chains that is adapting to the season, specifying the hours and the availability of services of its stores at the beginning of January 1.

As most consumers are preparing their returns and exchanges and buying more technologies after the holiday, the New Year schedule will provide the retailer with a better insight into the expected outcome before going out.

Are Best Buy stores open on New Year 2026?

Yes, Best Buy will be open on New Year's Day - and most outlets will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The retailer has an average weekly schedule regularly and only a couple of changes are introduced during significant holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and New Year.

In the largest part, the shoppers will be able to enjoy the usual availability of stores.

Schedules of holidays do not necessarily adhere to normal working hours of the stores and Best Buy is not an exception.

The branches can also open later or open earlier or work with altered hours depending on the location. In order not to appear at the doors that are closed, the customers are recommended to visit the Best Buy website, the online store locator, or call their local shop and get the latest updates.

Checking the schedule is a way to save time and frustration in the process of one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

