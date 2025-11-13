Domino’s unveils Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza in collaboration with Parks and Rec star Retta

Domino’s Launches Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza with ‘Parks and Rec’ Star Retta (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Domino's Pizza has brought out a fresh item in its Specialty Pizza range — the Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza — teaming up with Parks and Recreation star Retta. This launch shows the company's newest attempt to grow its menu with strong, tasty choices while linking up with fans through team-ups with pop culture icons.

The new pizza mixes old-school comfort with a spicy edge, making it a good pick for fall.

It has grilled chicken breast, ranch sauce, bacon, jalapeños, provolone and mozzarella cheese, and Buffalo sauce on top.

This mix brings together creamy, tangy, and meaty tastes with a bit of kick.

The team-up with Retta links to her well-known "Treat Yo Self" saying from Parks and Recreation, which people now think of as a way to spoil yourself and celebrate.

Domino's wants to tell customers they don't need to wait for a special day to treat themselves.

“Domino’s Specialty Pizzas help put the ‘mmm’ in ‘Dommmino’s,’ and our Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is no exception. Typically, specialty pizzas come with premium prices, but at Domino’s, we’ve proudly partnered with the 'Treat Yo Self' queen, Retta, to tell customers they don’t have to wait for a great deal to treat themselves to our most delicious, craveable pizzas,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, in a press release.

Domino’s expands menu with Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza and “Treat Yo Self” campaign

To promote the launch, Domino's and Retta are asking fans to adopt the "Treat Yo Self" attitude, seeing pizza as an everyday pleasure instead of a special treat.

The new pizza costs $9.99 as part of the chain's "Mix and Match" offer, which lets customers pick two or more menu items at the same reduced price.

Domino's adds the Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza to its menu, which already has ten other specialty options. These include:

The People's Pizza-Deluxe

Philly Cheese Steak

Pacific Veggie pizzas

This new pizza demonstrates that Domino's attempts to provide an array of flavors to satisfy the tastes of a large number of people. Domino's continues to add to its menu items other than regular pizzas.

The new pizza can now be combined with sides such as Bacon and Jalapeño-Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Cinnamon Bread Bites, and Spicy Buffalo Mac and Cheeses.

This launch helps Domino's stay one of the easiest to get and most customer-friendly pizza brands. They mix creativity, good prices, and a bit of pop culture in their newest campaign.

You can now order the Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza all across the country.