Apple's new $229 iPhone 'cloth pocket' leaves internet stunned - is this the return of the 2004 iPod socks?

Apple's new $229 iPhone 'cloth pocket' leaves internet stunned (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Apple has launched the iPhone Pocket, a pouch created in collaboration with Japanese designer Issey Miyake. Priced at $229, the accessory is crafted in Japan from a knitted sheet that stretches enough to hug any iPhone while also tucking away a few petite essentials. Inspired by the notion of a piece of cloth, it blends Apple's stripped‑down minimalist aesthetic with Miyake's hands‑on craftsmanship.

The pouch arrives in two versions, a $149 short‑strap version and a $229 cross‑body style and it comes in a range of colors including lemon, peacock, cinnamon, and purple, as reported by Dexerto. Its semi‑sheer fabric lets the phone screen catch a glimpse without the need to pull the device out, blending practicality with a sleek wearable vibe. With this release, Apple keeps nudging the line between tech and high fashion, presenting a spin on how we tote our gadgets.

Apple brings back nostalgic flair with the launch of its limited-edition iPhone Pocket

Apple is primed to roll out its limited‑edition iPhone Pocket add‑on on November 14. Shoppers will be able to snag it at a curated handful of Apple Store locations spread across markets such, as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Italy, China, Singapore and South Korea. Spun at the confluence of fashion and technology the piece taps into Issey Miyake’s celebrated "A Piece of Cloth" (A POC) philosophy, a design stance that prizes simplicity, fluid adaptability and inventive single‑thread construction.

The iPhone Pocket translates that ethos into a form finished with meticulous craftsmanship delivering a tactile encounter that bridges cutting‑edge tech with artisanal sensibility. For Apple fans the debut feels like a wink, to the 2000s, when the company first rolled out those bright‑colored iPod Socks, a cheeky handy little accessory that somehow morphed into a pop‑culture touchstone.

Fast‑forward to twenties. Apple is tapping that mix of imagination and nostalgia now wrapped in a decidedly more upscale package. The iPhone Pocket flips a fabric pouch into a sleek statement‑making accessory underscoring Apple's flair for turning ideas into coveted lifestyle icons and demonstrating that even the tiniest add‑on can carry the brand's signature blend of innovation, elegance and cultural relevance.

What do the netizens say

As soon as the news came out, netizens were buzzing.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Make fun all you want but they sold out in like an hour," a user commented.

"Apple's innovation pipeline is just raiding laundry baskets now," another user commented.

"At this rate the iPhone 17's gonna come with a $500 box sold separately," another netizen expressed.

"Apple never misses a chance to turn simplicity into luxury," a user wrote.

