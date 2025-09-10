Apple unveils AirPods Pro 3 as the ultimate listening experience: All details explored

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: New Apple AirPods Pro are displayed during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 9, 2025 in Cupertino, California. Apple unveiled a new generation of iPhones, updated Apple Watches, and AirPods during a special event at its headquarters. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple has announced the new AirPods Pro 3, introducing major upgrades that push its flagship earbuds to new places. This new model boasts enhanced audio performance, a top Active Noise Cancellation that's twice as good as before, and a refined design made for both comfort and stability while working out or day-to-day wear.

For the first time, AirPods can track health and workout stuff, including heart rate monitoring and support for tracking more than 50 workout types within the iPhone's Fitness app. Apple also brought in Live Translation on the AirPods Pro 3, letting you have seamless, real-time conversations across different languages. You can order them now, and they will start to sell on September 19.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said:

"With AirPods Pro 3, the most popular headphones take a massive leap forward, providing fantastic sound quality and the world’s best ANC of any in-ear wireless headphones. Combined with an improved fit that provides greater stability for even more people, heart rate sensing, extended battery life, and Live Translation enabled by Apple Intelligence, AirPods Pro 3 take personal audio to the next level."

Apple unveils AirPods Pro 3 with better sound, noise canceling, and health tracking

Apple has just shown off the AirPods Pro 3, with a big new look full of top tech cutting-edge features aimed at redefining the wireless audio experience. This new set of earbuds comes with an updated sound system that makes air flow better for deep bass, clear voice, and a wide sound range.

They also have new Adaptive EQ for a more balanced sound profile across music, calls, and streaming. The noise cancellation is much better, too, thanks to new mics, smart audio tech, and foam tips that keep out almost double the noise from before.

Apple also touts a stronger fit, after a lot of user studies and newly added ear tip sizes, plus rugged durability with IP57 resistance. More than just sound, the new AirPods Pro 3 have a heart-rate sensor and good workout tracking.

They work well with iPhone and Fitness+ to give you live stats and personalized insights. In short, Apple's new top earbuds are not just for music, but for health, fitness, and your daily life too.

AirPods Pro 3 debut with live translation and boosted hearing features

Apple has introduced the AirPods Pro 3 with a wave of new features that push the boundaries of both communication and hearing technology. Among the key updates is Live Translation, now in beta, letting users have real-time conversations in many languages right through their AirPods.

Backed by Apple Intelligence and advanced computational audio, the tool aims to make conversations easy all over the world, be it when traveling, at work, in class, or in day-to-day talks. Along with translation, Apple has made better hearing health tools, noise cancellation, and battery life.

They also emphasize sustainability by using recycled materials and clean energy in their production. The outcome is a product that mixes new ideas, easy use, and care for the environment in one of Apple's top devices.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!