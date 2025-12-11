Did 50 Cent threaten Diddy with unreleased footage? Viral video explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

A new social media claim suggests that Curtis James “50 Cent” Jackson III threatened Diddy with unreleased footage, days after his Netflix documentary premiered.

According to a video from The Lionel B Show, the In da Club rapper claimed to have more tapes of the Bad Boy Records founder. The claim originated from a teaser of the recent episode of Sherri Shepherd’s talk show. 50 Cent, who appeared as the recent guest on the show, confirmed that some unreleased footage didn't make the final cut.

Jackson talked about Sean Combs: The Reckoning being the top series on Netflix and said:

“I expected it to be bigger. [But] It's actually exceeded my expectations now. ‘Cause Stranger Things is a huge show and it's outperforming Stranger Things on Netflix.”

Sherri jokingly asked 50 Cent to open a private investigation firm and inquired about whether there was more footage of Diddy. Jackson replied:

“Yeah. Well, everything couldn't make the… It’s only was four episodes, so, it was a lot. You had to pick and choose things. Like even in like an area where he chooses to date people who he knows previously dated someone.”

50 Cent claimed:

“He has a baby by a woman that was dating Tupac. To add to it, but we had to cut it down.”

When asked whether he would be returning for another season of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, 50 Cent stated that he might release the additional footage on YouTube. Unlike the video from The Lionel B Show suggested, the Grammy winner did not specifically threaten Diddy. Instead, 50 Cent teased having more tapes, without revealing much.

50 Cent claims to be owning 140 hours of Diddy’s footage in a recent Instagram post

After teasing a documentary on Sean Combs, Curtis Jackson III released his much-anticipated project on Netflix on December 2, 2025. The miniseries consisted of four episodes and received favorable reviews from critics. After teasing the ownership of more footage of Diddy, 50 Cent stated that the total length of the tapes is 140 hours.

The rapper posted a TikTok clip featuring a content creator, @flodaddyflobackup, who mentioned the claim about the footage's length. The TikToker claimed that 50 acquired the footage from a videographer whom Diddy had not paid. @flodaddyflobackup stated that the additional footage might mean more trouble for the hip-hop mogul. 50 Cent quoted the video and wrote:

“Correct 140 hours of footage 🎥I don’t understand why he filmed himself but I’m glad he filmed him self. The people supporting him will very quiet when more comes out”

The rapper captioned another post and wrote:

“Yes I have the footage 🤨LOL”

Previously, Diddy’s spokesperson had referred to the documentary as “a shameful hit piece.” The hip-hop executive’s representative said (via Us Weekly):

“Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

The spokesperson added:

“As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

In response to Diddy’s spokesperson’s claim that the footage was stolen, Netflix insisted that the tapes were legally obtained and not a “hit piece.” A representative of the streaming platform also asserted that 50 Cent served as executive producer, but does not have creative control over the project.