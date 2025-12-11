LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: Comedian Andy Dick attends the 9th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Comedian and actor Andy Dick is back in the headlines after a reported overdose on a California street Tuesday afternoon left him unconscious and found by a passerby. He talked to TMZ afterward, confirming he's still here and healing, though he insisted he has no plans to enter rehab.

Footage from the scene spread fast, pulling focus once more toward the polarizing figure known for past legal trouble. Dick is married to his second wife Lena Sved, raising three kids with her. In that same interview with TMZ, he cracked jokes about calling Dr. Drew, then teased the journalist asking if they were okay either.

Lena Sved balances business success and family life amid Andy Dick's struggles

Lena Sved, often recognized because of comedian Andy Dick, has made her own path using sharp thinking in business, staying flexible, while setting solid goals. Raised in America, she doesn't share much about her younger years; those around her say she showed determination, resourcefulness, yet a steady commitment to hard work even as a kid.

Focused hard on learning and growth, she picked up interests and abilities that ended up helping both job goals and everyday life, readying herself to push past tough situations without backing down. Through time, she's handled office leadership jobs, showing solid grasp of how companies run smoothly behind the scenes - all while staying out of headlines.

Juggling work, loved ones, and private duties, she's gained trust, thanks to level-headed choices and sharp financial sense, showing clearly she can do well far from Hollywood noise. Her marriage to Andy Dick brought her into public attention - back then they started a family, having two kids named Jacob and Meg.

Before that, Andy had tied the knot with Ivone Kowalczyk, who gave birth to his first child, Lucas. Life hasn't been smooth for him; addiction issues kept showing up, leading him into rehab well over 20 times - a fact reported by VICE in 2017.

Later on, in 2018, Lena Sved asked the court for protection after claims of aggressive behavior linked to drinking, an order that stayed active till early 2023. Even through tough moments, Lena stayed grounded, handling work and private matters quietly, without drama or fuss.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!