What big names are included in Bilbao BBK Live’s 2026 lineup? Details explored

Bilbao BBK Live is gearing up for a special edition in 2026, celebrating the festival’s 20th anniversary with one of the most ambitious line-ups yet. Next year, scheduled from July 9-11, 2026, the festival is set to transform Mount Kobetamendi in Bilbao, Spain into one of Europe’s wildest summer music villages.

The festival has announced its first wave of next year's performers that includes a diverse range of international icons and up-and-comers from the realms of rock, pop, electronic and folk.

There are three headline acts on the 2026 bill, which include: Robbie Williams, David Byrne and Lily Allen. The iconic former Talking Heads frontman Byrne will headline the festival, as he is expected to do the same for UK’s Latitude Festival that same summer.

Robbie Williams provides the star power as one of the most successful solo artists, continuing his huge musical comeback, and Lily Allen is said to perform her new album West End Girl in its entirety.

In addition to the headliners, the first round line-up announcement comes bearing a plethora of high-profile international names. Rock groups Idles and Interpol provide their much-lauded electric intensity, as do modern R&B champions Alabama Shakes with their Grammy winning music.

Indie standbys Belle and Sebastian, Irish singer songwriter CMAT, and viral folk-pop artist Paris Paloma also join the festival’s eclectic global lineup.

Newer and regional artists join the Bilbao BBK Live's performer list

The 2026 lineup is also set to include a selection of electronic and avant-garde acts. The Belgian techno star Charlotte de Witte is also in the lineup, bringing her high octane sets to the Basque mountains.

Fans can also expect performances by Soulwax and a hyperpop act by Horsegiirl, while the The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands and singer Aurora have been confirmed for the event. Fatoumata Diawara, Thee Sacred Souls, Carpetman Zaz, Mind Enterprises, Folk Bitch Trio and more round out the festival’s varied sonic spectrum.

Staying true to its commitment to promoting local talent, Bilbao BBK Live will once again showcase artists from the Spanish and Basque music scenes.

The roster for 2026 includes regional pop singer/songwriters Dani Fernández and Belén Aguilera along with the high octane folk ensemble La M.O.D.A. Post-punk act Depresión Sonora also features, which showcases the festival’s willingness to promote domestic acts.

Set against the panoramic backdrop of Kobetamendi Hill, surrounded by forest and boasting a unique electronic stage called “Basoa,” the festival has become one of Europe’s quirkiest outdoor music events.

What started in 2006 is now a large cultural festival, with more than 100000 people showing up each year. With further acts still to be confirmed, the 20th anniversary edition is set to become one of Bilbao BBK Live’s most exciting shows ever.