Everything to know about Apple TV+ rebranding to Apple TV and its "vibrant new identity"

ANKARA, TURKIYE - OCTOBER 15: In this photo illustration, logo of Apple TV+ is displayed in Ankara, Turkiye on October 15, 2024. (Photo by Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Apple has quietly rebranded its streaming service and removed the plus ("+") in the name of Apple TV+, now simply referring to Apple TV. The transition was quietly mentioned in a press release promoting F1: The Movie, where the company also noted a new, vibrant identity of the service.

It is also worth noting that rebranding was mentioned in the final paragraph of the press release of the movie, and it was a low-key yet substantial move by the streaming platform.

Apple TV+ rebrands as Apple TV, promises "vibrant new identity" amid ongoing speculation

Apple has declared that its streaming platform, previously named Apple TV+, is currently being renamed as Apple TV, which introduces what the company terms as a "vibrant new identity." Although the movie that will be released on a global streaming platform can be bought on services such as the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home, the specifics of this rebranding are not clear yet, with the website and apps still displaying the Apple TV+ name.

Since Apple already offers the Apple TV hardware itself and the application that hosts content beyond its originals, the announcement has also included speculation over how the logos and artwork might change or general interfaces of the experience, but currently, the changes seem more symbolic, with the promise of an updated experience gradually trickling down to the ecosystem as a whole. In a statement, the company said (via 9 to 5 Mac):

"Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity. Ahead of its global streaming debut on Apple TV, the film continues to be available for purchase on participating digital platforms, including the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home and more."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news went out, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Bro, you just deleted a plus sign," a user commented.

"Who else never even realized it was Apple TV 'Plus'?," another user commented.

"Some intern just got promoted for hitting backspace once," another netizen expressed.

"rebranding department really earned their lunch today," a netizen remarked.

"40 million and three board meetings to remove a plus sign," another user commented.

"they just deleted the plus sign Apple really said minimalism solves everything," a user wrote.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!