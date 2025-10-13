Serena Williams' husband responds after Stephen A. Smith's comments on her Super Bowl dance with Kendrick Lamar

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Months following the controversial remarks by Steven A. Smith regarding the appearance of Serena Williams in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, has finally reacted. In the October 9 episode of ESPN First Take, Ohanian, 42, intervened in defending Williams in an argument with Smith, and it is evident what side Ohanian is on by the conclusion of the segment.

During one of the recent episodes of First Take, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, playfully asked Stephen A. Smith for marital advice. Smith, caught off guard, quickly admitted he wasn't the right person to offer guidance. The lighthearted exchange is a continuation of the previous controversy in February when Smith took a dig at the appearance of Williams with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was seemingly directed at Drake.

In the event, Williams captivated the audience with a memorable dance on a high stage as Lamar played his song Not Like Us which was also said to be directed at Drake. The next day, Smith posted about his reaction to the tennis star appearing on the show.

Serena Williams' Super Bowl cameo sparks playful marriage debate between Stephen A. Smith and Alexis Ohanian

A short appearance of tennis icon Serena Williams at the Super Bowl halftime show led to a flirtatious conversation between the sports commentator Stephen A. Smith and her husband, co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian. Smith, in a X post, wrote a controversial comment on Serena's appearance, and indicated that a partner who indulges in such acts might raise questions of fidelity.

He said:

"If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. 'Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye."

On Thursday, Ohanian responded by noting that Smith had no experience in marriage himself, and he was more knowledgeable when it comes to providing advice, as he had experience as an expert in constructing billion-dollar companies, but that one should remain in the world he or she understands.

In his words:

"You hadn't been married before, right? Cause I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies."

