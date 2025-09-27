What is the Serena Williams cotton controversy? 2021 cotton donkey sculpture resurfaces as tennis star faces backlash online

Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Tennis superstar and entrepreneur Serena Williams recently shared footage of herself at a hotel lobby in New York City, where she found a raw cotton plant being used as decor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the former tennis player decried the usage of raw cotton as decoration due to the plant’s association with the transatlantic slave trade, as per Tyla.

Netizens, however, have taken to social media to criticize Williams’ reaction. The controversy generated around Serena Williams’ take on using raw cotton as decor involves fans criticizing the way that Williams took offence to an agricultural product which is abundantly used in daily life.

In the video shared by Williams, she can be seen asking her followers for their opinion on using raw cotton plants as decor, as per Page Six. She said,

“Personally for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

As Williams broke off a bud from the plant, she rubbed it on her nails and told her followers it seemed like nail polish remover cotton, and then cringed.

In wake of Williams criticizing the use of cotton as decor, netizens are citing an older video of the tennis star from 2021, in which she took the Architectural Digest on a tour of her Florida home.

In the video, she proudly showed a sculpture of a donkey standing over a pile of cotton. A photograph of the sculpture was also once shared by her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

According to Page Six, the sculpture is a piece of art by late visual artist Radcliffe Bailey, and is titled, ‘Monument for a Promise.’

Netizens have taken to social media to criticize Serena Williams’ take on cotton plant based decor

In wake of Serena Williams’ comments on the hotel decor, netizens are comparing her adverse reaction to a cotton inspired decor while showcasing a sculpture with similar themes at her home.

A netizen took to X to react to Williams’ differing reactions to raw cotton inspired pieces of decor and art, and wrote,

“So cotton in her hotel lobby is offensive, but cotton in her living room is fine, was it the fiber or the cameras that bothered her?”

Criticizing Williams’ disparate reactions, another netizens commented,

“So when it’s in her house, it’s “art”… but when it’s in a hotel, it’s offensive? The double standards are exhausting.”

Another internet user pointed out that in addition to the sculpture by Bailey, Williams’ was displaying another artwork at her home, which contained doors salvaged from Nepal.

The netizen remarked,

“I note she has culturally appropriated something from Nepal.”

Some netizens also urged Williams to not associated additional meaning to decor. One netizen wrote on X,

“It’s a f***ing plant we!!! Don’t feel nothing go on about your night Serena for f***s sake”

While netizens largely criticized Serena Williams’ response to the raw cotton hotel decor, some people on social media understood the tennis star’s apprehensions about the raw material which was a symbol of slavery. Taking to X, a netizen defended Williams’ take and wrote,

“Serena has every right to feel some type of way, cotton isn’t just a plant, it’s a loaded symbol tied to centuries of slavery and exploitation. Luxury hotels should know better than to use it as trendy décor without considering the history it drags along.”

Another internet user expressed solidarity with Williams, and remarked,

“Totally understand why Serena would feel uneasy. Cotton isn’t just décor, it carries the weight of slavery! And those laughing “Comparing cotton décor to cotton clothing" is intellectually lazy!! We all wear fabric. The issue is symbolism:raw cotton as “aesthetic décor” invokes the crop’s historical ties to slavery. Stop with the deflecting!”

Williams has not yet responded to the adverse reaction on social media to her comments on using cotton as decor.