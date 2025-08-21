Serena Williams’ honest confession: Why she started taking Zepbound

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Serena Williams looks on during a match between the United States and China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Serena Williams has sparked a conversation by sharing about her new choice to use Zepbound, a GLP-1 weight loss drug, after attempting to shed pounds naturally without success.

In an interview with Vogue, the tennis star openly said that a normal diet and exercise didn't give her the results she wanted after having her second child in 2023.

Her revelation highlights the challenges even elite athletes face with postpartum weight management and is sure to ignite both support and debate.

Serena Williams turns to GLP-1 treatment with Ro after hitting a long-standing weight loss plateau

Serena Williams, well-known for her relentless fitness routine that covers gym time, running, HIIT, dancing, and more, said she had long struggled to break through a weight plateau. Seeking a new approach, she went to GLP-1 meds through ​​​​​Ro, an online pharmacy that offers access to weight loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound. In her words:

"My whole life is being in the gym, working out, running, training, HIIT training, dancing, every single thing you can think of. I would always get to a certain point on the scale, but I could never get below that. That’s when I decided that it was time to try something different and got on the GLP-1 with Ro."

Serena Williams shares how GLP-1 with Ro helped her break through a stubborn weight loss plateau

The tennis superstar opened up about reaching a plateau in her weight loss efforts, even though she was maintaining a good and healthy diet and a consistent workout routine. She said in the aforementioned interview that she struggled to shed the last few pounds. The 43-year-old then chose to go ahead with GLP-1 treatment with Ro to overcome the hurdle. In her words:

"I would always get to a certain point on the scale, but I could never get below that. That’s when I decided that it was time to try something different and got on the GLP-1 with Ro."

Serena Williams emphasized the importance of being candid about her journey, pointing out that many women go through the same: doing all they should but not getting the results they want. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared that the experience has made her feel lighter in mind, more sure and confident, and empowered in her own skin. She said:

"I was putting in the work. I actually think it's a problem a lot of other women can relate to, that you are in the gym and eating healthy, but just can't get to the level you want or need to. I feel lighter mentally, I feel sexier, I feel more confident."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!