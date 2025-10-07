Who is Greg Vaughan? Everything to know about the actor as he joins the cast of Beyond the Gates

Greg Vaghn (Image via CBS Network)

In a recent turn of events on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, a new arrival was speculated. After weeks of rumors and speculation, and a recent sighting on the set, the CBS daytime drama series Beyond the Gates has confirmed that Greg Vaughan has joined the cast in a mystery role.

Vaughan was seen in an Instagram video from the set of the show over the weekend, celebrating Clifton Davis' (Vernon Dupree) 80th birthday.

Everything to know about Greg Vaughan as he joins Beyond the Gates

Greg Vaughan is an American actor born on June 15, 1973, in Dallas, Texas, USA. His acting debut came in 1996 on Malibu Shores, followed by roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, and as a series regular on Charmed (1999-2000).

He joined the daytime world as Diego Gutierrez on The Young & the Restless, earning a Daytime Best Newcomer nomination and being named one of People magazine's "Sexiest Men Alive."

Vaughan later took on the acclaimed role of Lucky Spencer on the daytime soap opera General Hospital (2003-2009). He also appeared in primetime shows, such as Lucifer, and starred in several Hallmark movies.

His most recognizable role is Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives. During a break, he played Calvin on OWN's Queen Sugar (2016). His return to Days of Our Lives earned him a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Series.

Vaughn married Touriya Haoud in 2006, and they had three children: Jathan James, Cavan Thomas and Landan Reid. The couple divorced in 2014. He later became engaged to Angie Harmon in December 2019, but they ended their engagement in 2021. His current relationship status is unknown.

Regarding the casting, a Beyond the Gates representative shared with Soap Opera Digest,

“We can confirm that Greg Vaughan will be joining Beyond the Gates this season. More details to come at a later date.”

Fans have been eager to learn which soap veteran was arriving at Fairmont Crest ever since the show’s creator, head writer, executive producer and showrunner, Michele Val Jean, first teased a major arrival.

Beyond the Gates Executive Producer Sheila Ducksworth and Michele Val Jean had previously teased Deadline earlier this summer that “A hot male” familiar to soap fans was joining the cast.

Further Beyond the Gates Creator Val Jean added,

“I think the soap opera world will be very, very happy about (the casting). And it’s a male.”

Ducksworth also noted,

“I can’t say who just yet, but I will say longtime soap fans all know and love him!”

Further fueling the anticipation, Val Jean told TV Insider in a fall preview for Beyond the Gates,

“There’s going to be another surprise down the road going to be another surprise down the road that soap fans will like.”

As Beyond the Gates tapes approximately four months before episodes air, fans should be on the lookout for updates on when Vaughan’s debut will take place.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+