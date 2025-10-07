Which apps can ChatGPT users access for integrated interactions? All to know about OpenAI's latest update

OpenAI is planning to bring more apps to be used under the new update (Image via Getty)

OpenAI has recently received a new update, which will allow people to access various apps on ChatGPT. The latest change will let the developers add the applications inside the AI chatbot, and all of these will be implemented from this week.

OpenAI announced the introduction of apps on October 6, 2025, in a statement on their website. The apps that will be available include Spotify, Figma, Canva, Expedia, Zillow, Coursera, and more.

Moreover, users can find them through two separate methods, with the first being the suggestions of ChatGPT or calling them directly.

People can even use the interactive interfaces of the apps in the chat at the same time.

The update was revealed during DevDay, the annual developer conference of OpenAI. Users can ask anything to ChatGPT in natural language, and relevant apps will appear if they can provide help to anyone.

Although a few apps have been added so far, other options like DoorDash and Uber are expected to arrive in the future. Developers can also use the SDK option to build the apps.

The update has been created through the Model Context Protocol, where developers can link the data sources to AI, as stated by TechCrunch.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his happiness on the launch of the update, saying that it would give birth to a lineup of apps that are “interactive, adaptive, and personalized”, and people would be able to speak to them simultaneously.

“We want ChatGPT to be a great way for people to make progress, to be more productive, more inventive, to learn faster, to do whatever they’re trying to do in their lives better”, Altman also said.

OpenAI’s new update will be able to do a lot of other things

TechCrunch stated that the changes coming to ChatGPT will result in various actions, including that it would render an interactive UI in the responses.

Things will be easy for the users if they have already logged in to certain apps and their features.

Notably, OpenAI has also issued a particular rule as developers have to collect the data that is required and must be “transparent about permissions.”

The update will even allow the developers to distribute their apps in a better way, bringing a new experience for the ChatGPT users.

In the announcement shared on the website, OpenAI said that they are planning to accept app submissions for review and publication by the end of this year.

Moreover, the company will soon disclose everything about how developers will be able to monetize the apps.

The latest update arrives around a week after OpenAI brought a preview of ChatGPT Pulse.

However, the feature was available only for the Pro users, and it is a feature where ChatGPT aims to bring personalized updates based on an individual’s conversations, feedback, and connected apps.

Apart from the website statement, OpenAI posted a video on X, showing a demo of how people would be able to use the new update.