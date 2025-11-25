"Actually I'm speechless" – Dancing With the Stars' Bruno Tonioli responds after Dylan stuns the ballroom with a fiery Paso Doble

DWTS Dylan Efron attends Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont (Image via Getty)

Dylan Efron delivered a notable performance during the Season 34 finale of Dancing With the Stars, prompting judge Bruno Tonioli to comment,

"Let's be real, that torso, Michelangelo himself could not have sculpted a better shape. Actually I'm speechless."

Efron and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, competed in all three rounds of the finale, including the Judges' Choice, Instant Dance Challenge, and freestyle rounds.

Throughout the night, their performances were scored and critiqued by Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Efron ultimately finished fourth overall, with Robert Irwin winning the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy and Alix Earle as runner-up on Dancing With the Stars ​​​​​​season 34.

Dylan Efron's Paso Doble performance earns Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli’s praise

Judges' choice round

In the first round of Dancing With the Stars, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed a paso doble to Stampede by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling.

Bruno Tonioli highlighted Efron’s posture, stating,

"Michelangelo himself couldn't have sculpted a better shape."

Carrie​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Ann Inaba mentioned that Dylan Efron's hands seemed somewhat "flat" in the performance and further stated that it was really nice to see how much he had evolved over the season.

Derek Hough said that Efron was fantastic to look at, however, he also brought up that the "shaping" of his movements might have been better.

The duo received a total score of 28 from 30, with Carrie Ann giving 9, Derek 9, and Bruno ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌10.

Instant dance challenge

During the Instant Dance Challenge, Efron and Karagach performed a foxtrot to Ordinary by Alex Warren. Carrie Ann Inaba remarked,

"Dylan, that was unbelievable and a true testament to how far you've come."

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also mentioned that he was in great shape and was like a typical leading man, he was the one who was absolutely shining throughout the whole show.

Derek Hough saw the control and commended how Efron utilized his ankles, legs, and knees in a very effective way.

He went on to say that it was probably one of the best foxtrots by a male that he has ever seen on the show.

Bruno Tonioli said that Len would have loved it and emphasized "quality of movement," also adding that Efron was going by the heels and was in total control of his movements all the way through.

The judges gave a perfect score of 30, which means that each judge gave 10 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌points.

Freestyle round

In the freestyle round of Dancing With the Stars, Efron and Karagach performed a contemporary-infused routine to Something In The Heavens by Lewis Capaldi.

Daniella Karagach explained that the dance was designed so Dylan would "play himself" during the performance. Carrie Ann Inaba commented,

"This dance was the perfect representation of what Dancing With the Stars is ... The emotionality was beyond."

Derek​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hough highlighted Dylan Efron as the person who best represented "masculinity" through the whole of the freestyle, and he wrote the dance effectively ended the performance journey.

The routine received a perfect score of 30 from each judge.

Finale results

Following the Dancing With the Stars finale three rounds, the judges' leaderboard placed Alix Earle first with a total score of 90, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin tied with 89, Dylan Efron in fourth with 88, and Elaine Hendrix fifth with 87.

The final results, combining scores and viewer votes, concluded with Elaine Hendrix in fifth place, Dylan Efron in fourth, Jordan Chiles in third, Alix Earle as runner-up, and Robert Irwin as the winner of Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

