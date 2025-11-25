Are Dancing With the Stars' Alix Earle and boyfriend Braxton Berrios still together? Details explored

DWTS Alix Earle attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York (Image via Getty)

Alix Earle, a TikTok influencer and host of the Hot Mess podcast, is a finalist on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, competing alongside professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, has not attended all of her performances due to his football schedule, prompting questions from fans about their relationship.

The couple has maintained a long-distance relationship since Berrios joined the Houston Texans.

As of the latest reports in November 2025, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios remain together.

Braxton​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Berrios is a 29-year-old professional football wide receiver from North Carolina. Currently, he is with the Houston Texans.

In the past, he has been with the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins.

As per Swooon Before dating Earle, Berrios had been with Sophia Culpo, the sister of Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, from 2021 to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2023.

Berrios’ professional commitments include regular-season games, practices, and team events that have occasionally conflicted with Earle’s Dancing With the Stars schedule.

One​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of Berrios' notable career achievements was when he was traded to the Houston Texans, which happened to be the time when Earle was participating in Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

However, the NFL schedule, which also features a game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 30, 2025, has been the reason for his absence in some live episodes.

Although these engagements have been a barrier, he has still been able to show his support through tweets and visits to the set with Earle.

Moreover, Berrios took to the internet to share pictures of the voting process for Earle’s performance during the show’s premiere, thus being a witness to her career ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌progression.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ relationship

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party in Miami, where both went to college, Earle and Berrios started dating at the beginning of 2023.

Earle initially teased the relationship on social media in March 2023 and then made it a public fact at the ESPYs in July ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2023.

The couple initially lived in Miami while Berrios played for the Dolphins. After his transfer to the Texans, the couple has maintained a long-distance relationship.

Throughout Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, Earle has posted about Berrios on social media, including a reunion following his game against the Carolina Panthers on August 17, 2025.

Besides​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ that, she also revealed the messages and the parts of the screen where it is shown that Berrios voted for her performances during the first episode of the show.

They both, on their respective public platforms, have made comments regarding the trust they have in each other even though they are far apart and hence, they are going on with their relationship.

They have ventured out together as a couple and have been photographed and talked about attending the likes of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Swim Week 2024 and the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame in February ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2024.

Public comments and support

Earle has addressed the challenges of balancing her participation in DWTS with Berrios’ football career.

On the Hot Mess podcast, she clarified that there were no breakups, emphasizing trust in their long-distance arrangement, as per PEOPLE.

Berrios has posted on social media in support of Earle’s performances, including voting screenshots during the Season 34 premiere.

Earle​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ disclosed additional information that Berrios' NFL schedule was the reason why he couldn't be at her opening night on September 16, 2025.

They have staggered their schedules in order to be able to see each other from time to time, and both have openly shown that they are in favor of each other's work-related engagements.

Earle has said that she will be going to see Berrios play in Houston and Berrios keeps watching her DWTS shows on the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌internet.

Stay tuned for more updates.