“Feel so sorry for celebrities who are about to be taken advantage of”: Netizens react as OpenAI’s ChatGPT to allow ‘erotica’ for verified adult users

OpenAI CEO stated that users would be able to create erotic content on ChatGPT. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Sam Altman announced on Tuesday that an upcoming update would make ChatGPT respond in a more "human-like way." The OpenAI CEO stated that after changing the app to be more careful with mental health issues, users who did not have such concerns supposedly found it to be less useful.

Altman shared that the platform focused on being less restrictive in other areas. The new update would make the app respond like an "adult," and even create erotic content for verified adults. The CEO noted that the ChatGPT update will be available in December 2025.

OpenAI CEO announces they will soon allow verified adults to use ChatGPT to generate erotic content. pic.twitter.com/tQXbhHbiJr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2025

Sam Altman's tweet seemingly upset netizens, with numerous X users criticizing the ChatGPT update. One user (@iamtheeitgirl) stated that celebrities would be badly affected because fans might use ChatGPT to generate adult content using their likeness.

"I feel so sorry for celebrities who are about to be taken advantage of," they wrote.

Netizens stated that the new update could create real-life problems, such as people getting influenced and behaving inappropriately towards women.

The user (@jiyeox) pointed out that people who uploaded their voice, photos, and videos on ChatGPT could reportedly find them being misused.

"This is either gonna encourage mentally ill MEN to attack real life women, to fulfill their sick fantasies that they've been creating with AI. Or cause them to no longer be able to communicate with real life women and have a healthy sexual relationship. This is NOT GOOD," one netizen wrote.

"Yeah because this is totally a great and safe idea and there totally won't be any issues or lawsuits that come from it… totally," another X user noted.

"We're fucked, everyone who upload photos or videos or voice of them on the internet is fucked," one user added.

Netizens continued to criticize Sam Altman's decision, saying it reminded them of the popular series Black Mirror.

One X user (@ArturoBandido) mockingly noted that a person who prefers reading erotica on ChatGPT is not an adult.

"Someone who goes on chatgpt for erotica should not be verified as adult," one netizen stated.

"People are so lonely they rather ruin the environment than actually be in a relationship with a real human being," another X user wrote.

"Why are we entering a black mirror episode… what TIMELINE ARE WE ON???" one user added.

Before ChatGPT's new update, Elon Musk released two adult chatbots

According to The New York Times' report, in July 2025, Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, released two chatbots on Grok named Ani and Valentine. The animated characters are instructed to speak in suggestive tones.

Musk promoted the new chatbots by tweeting a clip of Ani dancing in underwear. He has told his followers to interact with the chatbots on multiple occasions.

Last month, 12 of Grok AI's current and former employees told Business Insider that they saw users asking for sexually explicit material.

They were in charge of training the new chatbots and reportedly came across Grok users asking for child sexual abuse content (CSAM).

They informed the news outlet that they had been instructed to flag and report such illegal content to their managers.

Flagging supposedly prevents the AI from learning to generate sexually explicit content.

The Guardian reported that at the TES adult industry conference held in Prague in September 2025, developers of AI-dating websites were happy with the increasing demand.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in AI dating apps. Numerous up-and-coming dating websites attract users by giving them AI-generated partners.

There have been multiple reports of people taking relationship advice from AI apps like ChatGPT as well. Stay tuned for more updates.