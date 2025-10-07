Wheel of Fortune bonus puzzle: Winning answer for October 2025

Wheel of Fortune (Image via Getty)

Wheel of Fortune season 43 premiered in September 2025 and continues to gain attention with its unique format and exciting opportunities. It is one of the longest-running reality shows on American television, having premiered in 1975.

Hosted by Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest, contestants spin a large carnival-style wheel to determine cash values and solve word puzzles to win money and exciting prizes.

The show features multiple rounds, including Toss-Up puzzles, Prize Puzzles, and the final Bonus Round, which offers contestants a chance to win monetary prizes and gifts by solving a challenging puzzle.

In the Bonus Round, contestants select a category and receive a set of letters. They then choose additional consonants and a vowel, aiming to solve the puzzle within a limited time.

The answer to the Bonus Round puzzle in the latest October 6, 2025, episode was VISIONARY FILMMAKER in the Person category.

On the September 30 episode, contestant Christina Derevjanik won a record-breaking $1,035,155 prize, the highest in the show's history, by successfully solving the Bonus Round puzzle PACK OF COYOTES in the Living Things category.

She is the fourth contestant to win the million-dollar prize since its introduction in 2008.

Wheel of Fortune season 43 puzzle answers for October 2025, explored

Monday, October 6, 2025, answers in Wheel of Fortune season 43:

Bonus Round Puzzle – VISIONARY FILMMAKER (Category: Person)

$1,000 Toss Up: I WANT CANDY (Song Title)

$2,000 Toss Up: PAJAMA PANTS (What Are You Wearing?)

Round 1: LOOKING FOR CONSTELLATIONS (What Are You Doing?)

Round 2: COFFEE BREAK THE WORLD RECORD (Before & After)

Round 3 (Prize): WANDERLUST-WORTHY (Phrase)

Triple Toss Up 1: ANGEL FOOD CAKE (Food & Drink)

Triple Toss Up 2: ANGEL-HAIR PASTA (Food & Drink)

Triple Toss Up 3: DEVILED EGGS (Food & Drink)

Round 4: REFRIGERATOR ARTWORK (In the Kitchen)

Friday, October 3, 2025, answers in Wheel of Fortune season 43:

Bonus Round Puzzle – VALID CONCEPT (Category: Thing)

$1,000 Toss Up: BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING (What Are You Doing?)

$2,000 Toss Up: SINGING THE BLUES (Colorful Language)

Round 1: PUMPKIN HARVEST FESTIVAL (Event)

Round 2: CARBONATED WATER PARK (Before & After)

Round 3 (Prize): SAVORY FISH & CHIPS (Food & Drink)

Triple Toss Up 1: APPLE CRISP (Just Desserts)

Triple Toss Up 2: PEACH CRISP (Just Desserts)

Triple Toss Up 3: CRISPY CANDIED BACON (Just Desserts)

Round 4: WHAT WAS I THINKING? (Phrase)

Thursday, October 2, 2025, answers in Wheel of Fortune season 43:

Bonus Round Puzzle – I HAVE A WACKY IDEA (Category: Phrase)

$1,000 Toss Up: SWEATER WEATHER (Rhyme Time)

$2,000 Toss Up: AMATEUR ATHLETE (Person)

Round 1: DESK DECORATING COMPETITION (The Office)

Round 2: ARTICHOKE, BROKEN, LION, COLD (What heart?)

Round 3 (Prize): NEXT STOP MONTREAL! (All Aboard!)

Triple Toss Up 1: GRILLING CORN ON THE COB (What Are You Doing?)

Triple Toss Up 2: POPPING POPCORN (What Are You Doing?)

Triple Toss Up 3: GETTING LOST IN A CORN MAZE (What Are You Doing?)

Round 4: LIBRARY CARD CATALOG (Old School)

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 answers in Wheel of Fortune season 43:

Bonus Round Puzzle – FOREIGN DIPLOMAT (Category: Person)

$1,000 Toss Up: GATHERING ACORNS (What Are You Doing?)

$2,000 Toss Up: MAPLE SYRUP (Food & Drink)

Round 1: FLAKY FORGETFUL FRIENDS (Same Letter)

Round 2: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Title)

Round 3 (Prize): RIDING MY BIKE EVERYWHERE (What the Fun!)

Triple Toss Up 1: COFFEE DATE (Thing)

Triple Toss Up 2: SECOND DATE (Thing)

Triple Toss Up 3: EXPIRATION DATE (Thing)

Round 4: GIVEN A FAKE PHONE NUMBER (Never Have I Ever)

Wheel of Fortune airs every weeknight and is available to stream on platforms like Peacock and Hulu.

