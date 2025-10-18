Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak pokes fun at Ozempic trend in his first tweet since New Year’s Eve

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak attends the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Pat Sajak returned to social media after a long silence by posting on October 15, 2025, for the first time since New Year's Eve.

The retired Wheel of Fortune host decided to go to X (formerly Twitter) to make a sarcastic comment about the fact that Ozempic, which is a drug that is mainly given to type 2 diabetics but has recently been popularized for its appetite-suppressing effect.

The tweet followed Sajak’s limited social media activity earlier in the year and marked his first substantial post since celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary with wife Lesly Sajak.

By means of the Ozempic tweet, Sajak returned to the social media scene in public after he was absent for almost ten months, and it was indicative of a selective manner of interaction that was confined to brief commentary and humor.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak returns to social media with Ozempic joke after nearly 10-month hiatus

Pat Sajak’s Ozempic tweet

On October 15, Sajak posted a joke about opening a chain of “Ozempic restaurants.” He wrote:

"I’m excited about my new chain of Ozempic restaurants. They feature all the fun of a night out…but without any food."

He added that the Ozempic restaurants would feature “lovely decor”, tableside music, games, visits from celebrity chefs, and more, with franchise opportunities available.

The tweet highlighted the appetite-suppressing nature of the drug and presented the concept humorously without additional commentary or promotion.

It was basically the first time in a while that Sajak engaged in a major social media activity directly, apart from New Year’s Eve when he shared updates about his personal life.

People shared the tweet quite a lot, and therefore, it was noticed by the fans and the media, which covers the reaction of celebrities to the hottest topics.

Following the Ozempic post, Sajak continued to post short updates in the following days. On October 16, he referenced a fictional scenario involving a game show in a basement, tweeting that he was asking for a friend. He wrote,

"Would you find it at all troubling if you discovered that a friend of yours was hosting an imaginary game show in his basement? Asking for a friend."

On October 17, he made a humorous remark about relocating to the couch. On October 18, he mentioned that it was National Chocolate Cupcake Day and proposed the idea of a safe celebration. His posts were in line with his short and selective way of engaging on social media.

Career overview

Pat Sajak was the host of Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons, from 1981 to 2024, and he retired in June 2024. Sajak, a Chicago-born native on October 26, 1946, started as a radio disc jockey and later became a television weatherman for NBC affiliates, among them KNBC in Los Angeles.

In 1981, Merv Griffin brought Sajak on board as the host of Wheel of Fortune. While in office, Sajak teamed up with Vanna White, the woman who was unveiling letters on the puzzle board.

The program went into nighttime syndication in 1983, and the bonus round was introduced at the time of Sajak’s debut.

Sajak was recognized with the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1993, 1997, and 1998, as well as the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Additionally, in 1994, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sajak also owned AM radio stations WNAV and WTTR through Sajak Broadcasting Corporation and was the founder of production companies P.A.T. Productions and BoJak Records in the time before Wheel of Fortune.

After retiring from Wheel of Fortune in June 2024, he returned to host the 2024–25 season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which aired from April to June 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.