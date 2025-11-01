"Stay tuned”: Pat Sajak hints at new projects a year after exiting Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak (Image Via Getty)

The longtime host of Wheel of Fortune teased his fans about his upcoming projects.

Pat Sajak made it clear on X that he is far from done with showbiz as he celebrated his 79th birthday.

The former Wheel of Fortune host shared a post on X, thanking his fans for the birthday wishes. He added that he is far from bidding adieu to his work.

His X post on October 27, 2025 stated:

“Thank you for all the lovely and touching birthday greetings yesterday. Happily, I’m feeling great and looking forward to another project or two before retirement. Stay tuned.”



Pat Sajak left Wheel of Fortune in 2024 after hosting the show for 43 years

Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune in 2023 and the last episode featuring him as a host was telecast in June 2024.

Sajak hosted the show for 43 years and handed the reins to Ryan Seacrest who is hosting Wheel of Fortune ever since.

Pat did make an appearance on the show on more time as a host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in 2025.

Former Wheel of Fortune host also joked about certain things from his four-decade-old career on the show recently on X.

He revealed a common phrase used during the show which he humorously confesses to having trademarked.

He stated on his X on October 23:

“ Even though I’m off the show, I was smart enough to trademark some unique phrases they continue to use, so I still get paid each time they come up. I’ve done especially well this season with Yes, there are 2 Rs.”



His final episode on Wheel of Fortune on June 7, 2024 was emotional for viewers when he gave a heartfelt speech thanking them for his journey on the show.

He said as reported by PEOPLE on April 30, 2025:

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

He further spoke about his responsibility making the show a “safe place for family fun”.

Pat Sajak remarked:

“And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game.”

He joined the show in 1981 taking over from then host Chuck Woolery who exited from the Wheel of Fortune for other endeavours.

He eased audience with his humor during the very first episode of the show by referring to the height difference between him and previous host.

“Please do not adjust your seats at home, Chuck Woolery has not shrunk.”

He was part of the show for over four decades and received several laurels.

Pat was also honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 1994.

He also holds the Guinness World Records title for having the longest career as a game show host for Wheel of Fortune.

Pat shared his decision to retire with daughter Maggie who also served as Wheel of Fortune’s special correspondent since 2021.

She interviewed her father for a miniseries titled, Thanks for the Memories, where he shared that he wanted to leave “ a couple years too early than a couple of years too late.”

Pat shared his hopes about the future by stating:

“ It’s been great 40 years and I’m looking forward to whatever’s ahead.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.