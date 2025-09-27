Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White reflects on new host Ryan Seacrest and favorite guest

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returned to ABC on September 26, 2025, marking the start of its latest season with a new dynamic at the helm.

This season is the first time new Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest has led the celebrity version, stepping into a role made famous by Pat Sajak.

Longtime co-host Vanna White, who has been part of the show since its debut, spoke with ABC Audio about how the transition has happened and the energy of the celebrity contestants.

“Honestly, the celebrities are the ones who are showing him the way, because they are full of energy and full of life,” White explained.

She added that while Seacrest works closely with the guests throughout each episode, she continues to focus on “turning my little letters.”

The new season features stars competing for up to $1 million for charity, including Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough, WNBA champion Candace Parker, members of New Kids on the Block, and the cast of The Hunting Wives.

White also reflected on her favorite celebrity players over six seasons and shared a personal story about skateboarding legend Tony Hawk that involved her son.

Ryan Seacrest steps into Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Vanna White’s support

This season highlights the first appearance of Ryan Seacrest as host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Vanna White described how Seacrest adjusted to the format and how the celebrities themselves set the tone for the episodes.

Her comments frame a cooperative atmosphere rather than a traditional mentorship. White also said she had initial nerves about working with someone new after four decades with Pat Sajak, but emphasized that Seacrest has been “wonderful to work with” and “so professional.”

This installment of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune features a mix of entertainers and athletes who each play to win money for charity.

Viewers will see Derek Hough representing Dancing with the Stars, WNBA champion Candace Parker, and performers from The Hunting Wives, as well as New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre.

The charitable component continues to be a cornerstone of the celebrity edition, with contestants able to secure as much as $1 million for their chosen causes. These elements set the stage for a season blending game play, star power, and fundraising.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White recalls her favorite celebrity player and shares a personal connection

Beyond discussing Seacrest’s debut, Vanna White reflected on standout memories from past seasons. She cited skateboarding legend Tony Hawk as one of her favorite celebrity players.

“When my son was 12, he went to his camp and Tony signed a helmet for him. So I brought in the helmet to show him. And it just, that was special to me because it was something from my son, my family," she recalled.

By recounting this story, White provided a rare glimpse into how the show intersects with her personal life.

Over six seasons, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has featured a variety of well-known figures whose presence resonates with viewers for different reasons.

The format remains consistent: each guest spins, solves puzzles, and competes for a large charitable prize while bringing their own style and energy.

White also gave Seacrest “the thumbs-up” as the new regular host of Wheel of Fortune, telling ABC Audio that after working with Pat Sajak for 42 years, she had been “scared having somebody new” but that Seacrest “stepped into his shoes” and “is doing an awesome job.”

These remarks place both the continuity of White’s role and the evolution of the hosting duties at the center of the show’s narrative as it enters its latest season.

