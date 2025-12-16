Who is Son Jong-won from Culinary Class Wars season 2? Everything to know about the chef explored

Chef Son Jongwon of Culinary Class Wars season 2 (Image via Instagram/@jw.sson)

Chef Son Jong-won is a South Korea–based chef who appears in Culinary Class Wars season 2 and currently leads two one-MICHELIN-star restaurants in Seoul.

He is known for operating Eatanic Garden and L’Amant Secret while maintaining active involvement in kitchen operations.

His participation in the television competition aligns with his stated intent to present the structured work processes behind fine dining.

In an interview with The MICHELIN Guide on April 28, 2025, the chef outlined his professional background, restaurant concepts, culinary framework, and public statements.

Meet Culinary Class Wars season 2 Chef Son Jong-won

Professional background and television appearance

Son Jong-won works as a chef in Seoul and is the only chef in Korea currently leading two restaurants that each hold one MICHELIN star.

He operates both kitchens concurrently and manages separate teams for each restaurant.

His appearance on Culinary Class Wars season 2 was connected to his intention to represent chefs engaged in specialized fine-dining practices and to present the preparation standards involved in that field.

He stated that his participation was aimed at highlighting the discipline required for such work rather than focusing on individual recognition.

His television role did not replace his restaurant responsibilities, which he continues to oversee in Seoul.

Restaurants operated by Son Jong-won

Eatanic Garden and L’Amant Secret are the two restaurants led by Son Jong-won, both located in Seoul and each awarded one MICHELIN star.

Eatanic Garden focuses on Korean culinary heritage and presents interpretations that involve direct interaction with guests.

The restaurant emphasizes continuity between traditional food practices and present-day service formats.

L’Amant Secret applies French culinary techniques with a focus on vegetarian dishes and ingredients grown in a rooftop garden.

Both restaurants operate under the shared principle of ongoing development, which Son Jong-won has identified as central to their daily operations.

Culinary philosophy and work process

Son Jong-won defines cooking as a form of structured communication carried out through food and service.

He has described fine dining as an exchange between the kitchen and guests that takes place during specific occasions rather than everyday meals.

His work process involves preparation stages that may extend from minutes to several days, depending on ingredients and techniques.

He has emphasized mental focus, consistency, and preparation discipline as essential components of kitchen work.

According to his statements, creativity develops through continuous practice and routine engagement in cooking rather than through external references alone.

Relationship with Seoul and daily routine

Seoul is identified by Son Jong-won as both his birthplace and the location where his professional identity developed.

Both of his restaurants operate in the city, and he has stated that Seoul shapes the food he produces. His daily routine includes morning exercise, specifically CrossFit, followed by structured work hours in the kitchen.

He has mentioned walking through areas such as Gwanghwamun and Samcheongdong as part of his regular activities. For periods requiring focus, he has identified Namsan as a location he visits for reflection.

Current direction and future focus

Son Jong-won has stated that he plans to continue working in Seoul and remain active in restaurant kitchens.

His current areas of study include traditional Korean foods prepared for ceremonial occasions, with specific attention to tteok and hangwa.

He has indicated that managing two different restaurant formats has clarified how he separates concepts and responsibilities between them.

His stated direction involves continued research, kitchen-based work, and team development within his existing restaurant operations.

