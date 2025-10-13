Chanel Announces Ayo Edebiri as its new ambassador

Ayo Edebiri accepts award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for "The Bear" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Chanel has officially announced Ayo Edebiri as its latest global ambassador, and it can be regarded as a significant fashion milestone for the newest Hollywood celebrity. Edebiri is known to possess a fluid modern approach to red carpet style (often with the assistance of stylist Danielle Goldberg) that is always equally blended with timeless sophistication and contemporary flair.

The partnership with the legendary French fashion house, Chanel, was unveiled when she appeared at the brand's Spring 2026 show in Paris and showed an unconscious Parisian elegance in a fully black outfit. The first official Chanel red carpet event with the actor was the London premiere of After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino, where she glowed in a flooring white dress that embodied the unique harmony of elegance and simplicity of the brand.

Ayo Edebiri joins Chanel as an ambassador, bringing fresh creativity

Chanel has tapped Ayo Edebiri for a new creative collaboration, announced just as Matthieu Blazy's debut collection as the fashion house's creative director is generating excitement. The shift highlights the increasing power and artistic spirit of Edebiri in the arts as a milestone in her career and the further development of Chanel. As the representative of the modern, diverse generation of artists, the radicalism of vision and the individual voice of Edebiri echo with the mix of classical beauty and progressive innovativeness of the brand. The fashion house said in a statement:

"Ayo Edebiri embodies a new generation of genre-defying performers who are constantly pushing boundaries... Her distinctive style, her wit and her singular perspective on the world make her a natural ally of Chanel."

Ayo Edebiri named Chanel House Ambassador, debuting at Blazy's Spring/Summer 2026 show

Ayo Edebiri will become the new House Ambassador of Chanel as of October 6th, with the premiere of the Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Matthieu Blazy in the Grand Palais in Paris. The collaboration has a history of mutual admiration as Edebiri described the designs of Blazy as giving her power without losing her uniqueness, and Blazy as a creative, courageous, and multi-faceted creative with a power, sense of intelligence, and depth of emotion that impresses the audience.

Her attendance at the show underscored the new designs that Chanel made and reaffirmed her as a new, authentic voice to the brand that is an equilibrium of boldness in design and the long-term success of the house under Blazy as head of design.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!