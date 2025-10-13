Mark Sanchez’s ex Bobby T isn't surprised that former NFL quarterback is facing serious criminal charges

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown by Thomas Jones #20 in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Giants Stadium on January 3, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After nearly a week of the Indianapolis parking lot incident, Mark Sanchez was released from a hospital as his stabbing wounds were treated on Sunday, October 12, after which he was booked into the Marion County jail.

After his mugshot and fingerprints were taken, the former NFL quarterback was released on bail, but has been ordered to return to the Marion County court next month - November 5 - for the charges he faces.

Dawg. Mark Sanchez’s baby momma UK-born model Bobby T, real name Erin Campaneris, 44, says “None of this is surprising” after he got drunk, stabbed, and arrested 😳 pic.twitter.com/NkH4VwaANz — RashticReport (@RashticReport) October 12, 2025

In the wake of Sanchez's release, Bobby T - his former girlfriend and the mother of his son - shared a statement on Instagram. The UK model wrote about the safety of their son - Daniel - being her "foremost priority," in the face of the stabbing incident. She further hinted at having an idea of his violent tendencies, writing:

"I have always been concerned for his safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me... I still know only what is publicly available. My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event."

While the exact timeline of Bobby T's relationship with Mark Sanchez remains unknown, the latter tied the knot with his wife, Perry Mattfeld, two years ago, in May 2023.

Mattfeld, who is an actress, first met Mark in Chicago in 2017. They started dated soon afterwards, and got engaged six years later. In February 2024, the couple revealed they were pregnant with twins, who were born later that year.

​ Mark Sanchez faces a felony charge for battery

As he left the jail, Sanchez told us he is "focused on his recovery" and thanked first responders and the hospital staff. Says his trauma surgeon "saved my life" and that he is recovering slowly. pic.twitter.com/QiLaZ9knmm — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) October 12, 2025

After being released from the hospital and completing the legal formalities essential for being able to leave Indianapolis, Mark Sanchez was interviewed as he exited the courtroom with his attorney.

In a video posted on X on Sunday, the former athlete - who had an arm in a slingh - is seen saying:

"Right now I am just kind of focused on my recovery and I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi hospital, Marion County sheriff and the Indianapolis Police Department, metro PD."

After thanking the surgeon who treated him - Dr. Lindsey Mossler - Sanchez expressed his desire to return home to his family, saying:

"I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls."

According to CBS Sports, Mark was initially arrested on charges of public intoxication, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and battery with injury. However, he now faces an upgraded Level 5 felonny batter charge for his fight with Perry Tole.

If the ex-NFL player is found guilty of the charge, he could face up to five years behind bars.