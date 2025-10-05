Mark Sanchez reportedly freed from hospital following pub stabbing, prosecutors file charges

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 21: Fox TV analyst Mark Sanchez looks on prior to the game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has allegedly been charged in court by prosecutors in Marion County for misdemeanor charges of Battery Resulting in Injury, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle and Public Intoxication.

The former athlete and NFL commentator was discharged from the hospital in the early hours of October 5, 2025, and is reportedly in a stable condition. Sanchez was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds on his torso.

According to Fox59 News, authorities found Sanchez in the Sloughmiller’s Pub and Eatery suffering from several stab wounds. A 69-year-old man was also found in a nearby alley with cuts on his cheek.

According to media reports, the 38-year-old was seen in multiple videos attacking the other man, who then stabbed the former NFL player in self-defense.

More details on Mark Sanchez’s case as former NFL player is set to be heard in court

The 38-year-old former player, according to The Sun, was reportedly slurring his words and behaving erratically before the stabbing occurred. Sanchez was allegedly doing wind sprints in the alley before the altercation with the driver.

According to Fox59, surveillance footage showed Sanchez jogging into the alley to confront a box truck driver. They were seen talking before things degenerated into a fight.

The 69-year-old with whom Sanchez had a brawl was reportedly working and collecting used cooking oil between the Westin Hotel and the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown when Sanchez approached him.

The probable cause affidavit also claims that Sanchez opened the driver’s door and forced his way inside despite being told to leave.

Reports from the other party in the incident stated that Sanchez appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, insisting that the truck was in the wrong place, and even when the other man tried to call his supervisor, Sanchez allegedly blocked him.

A video shows the men circling the vehicle before a fight between them. Reports state that Sanchez threw the other man against a dumpster.

The 69-year-old man told the police that he used pepper spray to try to defend himself, but when the former athlete continued advancing toward him, fearing for his life, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Sanchez multiple times.



Authorities recovered a knife from the floor of the driver’s seat and obtained search warrants for Sanchez’s clothing and phone.