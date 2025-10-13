Was Bari Weiss rejected as 'The View' co-host? Everything to know as John Oliver warns about the newly appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Bari Weiss speaks onstage during Book Club Event With Peggy Noonan on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

CBS News got its new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. This hiring happened after Paramount acquired The Free Press, that was founded by Weiss. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weiss will now report to Paramount CEO David Ellison and The Free Press will be a standalone business.

Meanwhile, comedian and host John Oliver reacted to this decision of making Bari Weiss the editor-in-chief of such a massive news agency. He happened to warn the views by stating that Weiss was someone "who has spent years putting out work that, in my opinion, is at best irresponsible and at worst deeply misleading."

As far as Weiss' career in this field is concerned, she has previously tried to be a co-host on The View. According to Variety, in 2021, the ABC chat show producers were looking for a co-host after Meghan McCain left. At the time, Weiss had guest hosted a few episodes of the chat show and thus, wanted the job as well.

She, however, was rejected and the job was then given to Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House director of strategic communications.

What did John Oliver say about Bari Weiss after she became the editor-in-chief of CBS News?

As previously mentioned, John Oliver shared his take on the hiring of Bari Weiss at such an important position in CBS News. Oliver further did not seem very impressed with Weiss' works that she did in the past. Further, he went about saying that she was given this position even though she had no experience of operating a news agency.

John Oliver continued,

"She didn't come up through the news site of a newspaper, but through the opinion pages, which are a very different thing."

He added that Bari Weiss began getting successful when she became a columnist for The New York Times. On Sunday, on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the host even played a clip of Weiss explaining her job. In the clip, she could be heard saying that her job was highlighting the "voices that wouldn’t otherwise naturally appear in The New York Times."

Oliver then stated,

"Yeah, she was apparently tasked with finding voices that The Times’ op-ed page would never accept, which is already a big claim given that before she got hired there, it published op-eds from, and this is true, Muammar Gaddafi and Vladimir Putin."

Oliver then went about citing a few columns that Weiss had penned down in the past. According to him, one of those included "one in which she argued that the left had gone too far in policing cultural appropriation." Further during the segment, John Oliver urged the viewers to be cautious about changes in reportings done by CBS News in the future, since Weiss is now in an editorial position.

According to The Washington Post, Bari Weiss will reportedly serve on CBS News, alongside Tom Cibrowski, the president of the media house. It is, however, currently unclear as to how the responsibilities will be divided between Weiss and Cibrowski.