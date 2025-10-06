Is Bari Weiss joining CBS News as editor-in-chief after Paramount's takeover of The Free Press?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Bari Weiss attends Book Club Event With Peggy Noonan on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

Media personality and entrepreneur Bari Weiss is taking on a new big role at CBS News after Paramount, the network's parent company, acquired her independent outlet The Free Press.

She told her fans in a note, making it clear she'll start as editor-in-chief of CBS News this Monday. While becoming part of this large media group, Weiss shared that The Free Press will still work on its own under Paramount, with her keeping her spot as both CEO and editor.

Bari Weiss highlights The Free Press's role in shaping CBS News' future

In a recent statement, Weiss expressed enthusiasm about The Free Press's latest acquisition, emphasizing its potential to revitalize one of America's most established news outlets. She said that this step would let The Free Press help lead CBS News into a new era while keeping the honest reporting and main ideals that mark both groups.

This news comes after many talks between Weiss and David Ellison, the CEO of the new Paramount Skydance, about maybe working together in the future. She said (via CNN Business):

"...gives The Free Press a chance to help reshape a storied media organization — to help guide CBS News into a future that honors those great values that underpin The Free Press and the best of American journalism. And in doing so, to bring our mission to millions of people."

Bari Weiss to lead CBS News as Paramount moves to acquire The Free Press

Paramount has named Bari Weiss as the new editor-in-chief of CBS News. In this role, she will guide the organization's editorial priorities, keep true to its main rules in all ways it shows news, and push for new ways of showing news. Weiss will oversee The Free Press and collaborate closely with the CBS News team to reinforce its reputation as a trusted source of balanced and fact-based journalism, aiming to make CBS the preferred destination for reliable news.

Paramount is reportedly set to buy The Free Press for around $150 million, a move that has some CBS News workers raising their eyebrows. The deal could bring The Free Press's distinctive editorial voice, shaped by its often not going with the flow and being not in favor of woke talk, into the big network. Known for its strong pro-Israel opinion pieces and for how it looks like a digital mag, this outlet is not like CBS News with its quick breaking news style. This makes the acquisition a notable and unconventional move for Paramount.

