Is the picture of Diddy in jail with baby oil real? Viral image debunked

Supposed photo of Diddy with baby oil in jail goes viral. (Image by John Lamparski/WireImage)

An image of Sean "Diddy" Combs from prison made the rounds on social media on Thursday, November 27. @Raindropsmedia1 claimed the picture was taken inside the Fort Dix prison, a jail facility in New Jersey where the former rapper is currently serving his sentence.

In the viral image, a man in blue scrubs is seen taking a selfie with a big smile on his face while holding up the victory/ peace sign. Next to the man is seated Combs, in a khaki quarter-zip hoodie wearing a huge grin, along with what appears to be cup noodles in his hands.

The photo, which had a TMZ watermark, was likely taken inside a prison cell with a bunk bed behind the two.

Diddy spotted in high spirits while spending the holidays at Fort Dix prison. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JJoH2gnpOz — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 27, 2025

However, what caught netizens' attention the most was a transparent bottle with a baby blue cap, labeled "Baby Oil" kept on a table behind Combs.

Baby oil has been a constant in the investigation into Diddy' alleged crimes. Authorities seized over 1000 bottles of baby oil from the incarcerated rapper's properties last year. The reference has appeared on several memes as well.

Regardless, netizens questioned the authenticity of the viral image. Many pointed out the picture appeared to be generated using AI. A community note added to Rain Drops Media's post also claimed the image was fake.

The photo further features certain compositional inconsistencies, such as blurring and lighting, which is a typical occurrence in AI-generated media. TMZ also did not release one such picture of Diddy from the Fort Dix prison.

This is not the first time a fake image of the former rapper went viral online. Since Combs was accused of sexual misconduct in 2024, AI-generated or photoshopped images of the Bad Boy Records founder frequently appeared on social media platforms.

Diddy was captured in all smiles after his shift at Fort Dix prison library

Despite the viral image of Diddy with baby oil in the Fort Dix prison being fake, there have been credible updates from the record executive's jail stay.

Combs was initially being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn before his sentencing in early October. He was transferred to the federal prison in New Jersey on October 30. His representative, Juda Engelmayer, told US Weekly earlier this month that Combs was currently posted in the prison's chapel library.

🚨BREAKING: Diddy is HAPPY and SMILING in prison. pic.twitter.com/2358jkyK1A — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 25, 2025

On November 23, the father of seven was pictured in the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution for the first time. He was captured while walking down the prison corridor in his gray sweatsuit, sporting natural gray hair and a smile. Netizens deemed the former rapper appeared rather happy.

Another video showed the rapper interacting with his fellow inmate during his shift in the prison library, again wearing a smile on his face.

Diddy's prison release is scheduled for June 2028.