Diddy works in a chapel inside Fort Dix prison, runs the risk of temporarily losing his phone privileges over an unauthorized phone call

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Over ten days after Diddy was moved into New Jersey's Fort Dix prison facility (on October 30), CBS News has exclusively obtained his prison documents, offering a closer look into his day-to-day prison lifestyle.

According to the news outlet, the incarcerated rapper has started a job considered highly prestigious within prison facilities: assistant to the chapel's chaplain.

Diddy’s intake photo at Fort Dix. 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2aIbkcAZ3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 11, 2025

In addition to his new job, Combs has also enrolled in the facility's most intensive drug treatment program, the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP).

Diddy's legal team might have a little to do with it. They had appealed to Judge Arun Subramanian to "strongly recommend" him for the program, allowing the rapper to "address drug abuse issues and to maximise family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

CBS News has also reported an authorized phone call made by Sean Combs that has gotten him into trouble within a week of his time at Fort Dix.

Per the prison documents, Diddy made the phone call last week, on November 3. It was a three-person call that Combs told officials was made with his legal team about a statement to The New York Times.

Regardless of the nature of the phone call, any call with multiple people is prohibited by the Bureau of Prisons.

The contents of the phone call have also been mentioned in his documents. They contain nothing suspicious, other than Combs' request from his upcoming visitors to bring "200 singles" in cash. Diddy didn't even specify what the money would be used for, making it all the more suspicious.

According to prison regulations, the only currency allowed during visitations is coins for vending machines.

In his defense, Diddy claimed that he was unaware of the prison rules regarding multi-person calls. He has also mentioned not having received the orientation handbook that all inmates receive upon arrival.

Diddy enjoys certain privileges as the prison chaplain's assistant

According to CBS News, the position of a chaplain's assistant is one of the most desirable jobs in a prison. A former prison commissioner told the news outlet that their primary duties involve cleaning the chaplain's office, maintaining the religious library, and helping with record-keeping.

While the tasks might vary, the privileges are abundant. First and foremost, the assistant works in a private office, which typically has air conditioning. Foods that the chaplain brings for religious services are often shared with them as well.

Many chaplains ask their assistants to make call-out lists. These lists determine which inmates are eligible to attend medical appointments or programs. Therefore, the assistant can also offer these benefits to their connections within the prison.

Sean Combs was raised Catholic, but stayed away from religion for most of his career. In recent years, he seemed to reference God in his social media posts. During his trial, Diddy was often spotted reading the Bible in the courtroom.