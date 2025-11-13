Why was Diddy’s prison release date delayed to June 2028? Reason explored

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Pushed to June 2028 Amid Unconfirmed Rule Violation Rumors (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Sean "Diddy" Combs has to wait almost a month longer for his prison release, the Federal Bureau of Prisons says. The Bureau planned to free Combs on May 8, 2028. Now, they've pushed it back to June 4, 2028, Page Six reported on Wednesday, November 11. The Bureau of Federal Prisons and Diddy’s representatives have not yet confirmed the delay, but reports indicate that it may be due to his recent disciplinary issues while in prison.

Diddy’s prison release has reportedly been pushed back from May 8, 2028 to June 4, 2028 after alleged violations inside Fort Dix, including making alcohol and taking a banned three-way call. pic.twitter.com/3st3Hl2Cax — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 13, 2025

Some stories claim Combs broke prison rules. They say he had alcohol and joined a three-way phone call. But Combs' team says these stories aren't true.

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false,” read a statement shared on Friday, November 7, by his team via social media. “His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

A separate spokesperson told People that Combs “has not violated any prison rules.” The statement added,

“His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously. This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there. We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth and the grace to move forward in peace.”

Diddy serves four-year prison sentence after conviction on transportation charges, as his lawyer challenges the ruling

Right now, Combs is seving his time at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey. He moved there last month after his October 3 sentencing.

A court found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He got four years in prison.

The judge took off 13 months for the time he already spent in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

On top of his time behind bars, Combs got hit with a $500,000 fine. He'll also have to deal with five years of supervised release once he's done serving his sentence.

“Both the guidelines calculation and the sentence took account of conduct for which Mr. Combs was acquitted by a jury,” his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told The New York Post in October. “We contend this amounts to legal error.”

The case stems from Combs’ September 2024 arrest on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was later acquitted of the racketeering and trafficking charges but convicted on the transportation counts.

Following the arrest, Agnifilo stated to Us Weekly, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”