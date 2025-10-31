Diddy offered to pray with the gang member who attacked him with a knife when watching ‘Basketball Wives’ in prison, former MDC inmate reveals

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

On Thursday, October 30, Diddy was transferred to New Jersey's low-security federal prison, Fort Dix, where the rapper is going to spend his 50-month sentence over charges relating to p*ostitution.

Diddy has officially checked in at Fort Dix to begin his prison sentence.



He is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028 pic.twitter.com/ijJMCKDGqH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 30, 2025

The transfer comes after the hip-hop mogul's legal team requested it, citing the facility's drug treatment program that he wanted to join. On the same day as the transfer was reported by CNN, an interview with Diddy's former cellmate at Brooklyn MDC was published by the Los Angeles Magazine.

The media outlet recently sat down with Raymond Castillo, who was an inmate at the same facility before being released from federal custody. In the interview, Castillo recounted an attack on Diddy that the latter diffused surprisingly well.

According to Castillo, as Combs was watching Basketball Wives in the facility, another inmate tried to take the seat he was using.

In his words, this inmate, who was a member of the West Coast gang, was trying to create a scene but was unsuccessful because of the calm demeanor Diddy maintained in the confrontation.

After Combs said to him, 'Why you coming at me like that over a chair that don’t belong to none of us?' he pulled out a handmade knife, ready to attack the rap mogul. Diddy restrained his arm to prevent his attack, calmed him down and asked him to pray. Raymond said:

"He tried to calm the guy down and even offered to pray with him. I’ve never seen anyone handle it like that."

Later, when the would-be attacker was about to be removed from the unit, Combs even spoke up for him.

Raymond Castillo credits Diddy for changing his life

Per Raymond, Diddy was a "humbled man" who had helped him change his life. Elaborating on the same, he told the magazine:

"Before I met him, I was ready to go right back to crime. He told me if I did, I’d end up dead or back in jail. Every plan, he said, needs God in it."

In the interview, Castillo described himself as a "student" of Combs, as he served as the rapper's assistant in a business and leadership course created by the latter. He told the media outlet about an entrepreneurship and personal development program that Diddy started in prison.

The course, which had a 2-hour class every week, imparted lessons on faith, discipline, and self-improvement, and was joined by inmates of all races and groups, be it Bloods, Crips, or MS-13. Pointing out the uniqueness of that, Raymond said:

"It’s something that has never been done in the prison system. Black sticks with Black, White sticks with White, Spanish sticks with Spanish…especially gang members. But Diddy was able to unify everybody. For those two hours, there were no fights, no gangs-just people focused on change."

Per Castillo, Combs' course has left even the correctional officers surprised, who were expecting to witness chaos in a room with 30 men grouped up, but instead found the incarcerated rapper "teaching everyone".

Raymond Castillo was in the facility to serve a 46-month sentence over drug-related charges.