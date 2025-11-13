"When was she a man?" - Cynthia Erivo gracing the cover of GQ's Men of the Year issue confuses the internet

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL ONLY, NO BOOK COVERS) Cynthia Erivo seen backstage at the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy via Getty Images)

Actress Cynthia Erivo graced the cover of GQ's Men of the Year issue. Erivo's feature, however, sparked confusion amongst netizens who wondered why she was on it when she wasn't a man. The issue was released on November 13, 2025, and the photos related to it have been posted on Instagram by Erivo.

Many netizens took to social media platforms like X, expressing confusion about Cynthia Erivo's feature. One user wrote on X,

"I'm so lost. When was she a man?

"Isn't she a woman," wondered another netizen.

"GQ really said 'Men of the Year' and then skipped the actual men again. Feels more like a PR move than an honor at this point," added a tweet.

Meanwhile, a lot of netizens felt that she deserved the feature and showered her with love and praise. A user tweeted,

"Her picture is giving masculine energy. Tough and powerful, she graces the front page."

"Brilliance knows no gender ... Cynthia Erivo on the cover of GQ's Men of the Year 💎," wrote another one.

"She looks absolutely stunning. Perfect choice for the cover," chimed in a user.

On Instagram, the cover post uploaded by GQ has garnered more than 29K likes as well as hundreds of comments.

Cynthia Erivo opened up about her personal life while speaking to GQ

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo shared some very personal details while speaking to GQ after being selected as the GQ Men Of The Year cover star. The 38-year-old singer and actress shared her dynamics with her father. According to Erivo, the last time she saw him, she was only 16 years old.

The actress stated that her final exchange with her father was at a tube station in London after facing a dispute over tickets. According to the actress,

"'This will be the last time I ever see you,' he said. Just like that. I just didn't see it coming. I guess you wouldn't, would you?"

Erivo confirmed that eventually she lost all contact and connection with her biological father. According to her, she had no idea about his life, religion, and relationships. While the actress doesn't even have his phone number, she is reminded of him whenever she looks into the mirror. According to Cynthia Erivo, she shares a lot of facial features with her father, particularly a gap between the front teeth.

Speaking to GQ, Erivo said,

"It's a supreme joke. It's a joke from the universe to remind me how human I am. I used to hear him all the time—he had a lovely voice. And so I think that's where my voice comes from, which is so annoying and crazy, but… fine. It is what it is."

While Cynthia Erivo shares no bond with her biological father, she has a close connection with her mother, Edith. Erivo also has a production company named Edith's Daughter, as a tribute to her mom.

Cynthia Erivo's feature on GQ has garnered massive attention online, and a lot of people have expressed how much they loved her photos.