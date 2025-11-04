Diddy's time at Fort Dix prison "will test his humility and patience more than anything else," former MDC Warden says

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Rap artist Sean Combs attends the during the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden on February 15, 2015 in New York City. The Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference Knicks 163-158. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs was recently transferred to Fort Dix prison, according to records dating Friday. Combs will reportedly serve his four-year, two-month sentence in the low-security prison. Despite being a low-security prison, former Metropolitan Detention Center Warden DeWayne Hendrix believed that life was difficult at Fort Dix prison.

According to reports by Los Angeles Magazine, Hendrix shared insights into the situation and said the facility functions like a "small city" and has about 4,000 inmates. As per Hendrix, the environment at the prison was quite non-violent and life there was "far from easy."

The rapper's transfer from MDC to Fort Dix prison was approved earlier this month. This happened after his attorneys petitioned for an institution that offered rehabilitation facilities and then cited the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) at Fort Dix prison. According to Hendrix, to get into RDAP, Diddy must "demonstrate good institutional adjustment." He added,

"If he stays focused, gets into RDAP, and avoids trouble, his time at Fort Dix can be productive. But the adjustment will test his humility and patience more than anything else."

Hendrix further said that it would mean that Diddy would have to ensure a clean record and follow the staff directions. According to the former MDC warden, the rapper's background and persona had no use at the New Jersey prison. He added that respect and peace would be what could ensure peace inside the low-security prison.

Former MDC warden DeWayne Hendrix revealed that while being relatively calm, there are some severe challenges at Fort Dix

Former MDC warden DeWayne Hendrix shared more details about life inside the Fort Dix prison. According to Hendrix, the low-security prison has usually been calm but has had its fair share of challenges as well. Hendrix continued,

"Fort Dix has had its share of problems over the years. Contraband cell phones, illegal drugs brought in by drones, and even staff involvement in smuggling."

Hendrix then clarified that while these issues are not unique to the New Jersey prison, it means that Diddy has to be extra careful if he wants to get into the RDAP. For the unversed, if successfully completed, the program might reduce up to a year from Diddy's sentence. Los Angeles Magazine reported a typical day at the prison.

According to the article, the inmates start their day at 5 am shortly before having breakfast. The inmates then get involved in work assignments that might continue till the afternoon. Several daily head counts happen, during which the inmates head back to their respective dorms. Hendrix shared that there are "open-bay" dorms where about 100 inmates often stay, thus leading to a lack of privacy.

DeWayne Hendrix then said,

"It's communal living, and for someone used to isolation and control, it can be a real test of humility...

The rapper has been assigned the task of cleaning and drying laundry at the new prison, according to reports.

Fort Dix prison is located about 80 miles south of New York. Apart from being a low-security prison, Fort Dix is also considered one of the biggest federal correctional institutions across the country. As of now, Diddy is supposed to remain at Fort Dix until further decisions by the Bureau of Prisons or concerned authorities.