Who is Mia Sorety ? Alleged Sherrone Moore Diddy party claim explored in wake of viral tweet resurfacing

Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore accused of following and messaging multiple IG models, including Mia Sorety. (Image by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT)

Mia Sorety, a fitness influencer and adult content creator, claimed fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore slid into her DMs in an act of infidelity. On Wednesday, December 10, the University of Michigan announced they discovered through an internal investigation that Sherrone was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Domenico Grasso, the institution's interim president, said in a statement:

"When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore's behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment."

The university's athletic director, Warde Manuel, called Sherrone's actions a "clear violation" of the establishment's policy, adding they have "zero tolerance" for such conduct.

Soon after the news got out, internet sleuths dug into Sherrone Moore's digital footprint. One X user posted screenshots of Sherrone's supposed online activities, where the fired football coach was supposedly following multiple IG models, OnlyFans creators, and female anchors on Instagram.

I discussed this on my Spaces today.



Mia Sorety says Sherrone Moore contacted her via DM, which would make her one of the many women he has had such exchanges with.



Here she is rooting on the Wolverines a couple years ago.

The Spiro Avenue Show host, Justin Spiro, posted a photo of OF creator Mia Sorety attending a Wolverines' game a few years ago. Mia responded to a tweet by @JamesYoder where the latter had slammed Sherrone, who is married to Kelli Moore, and has three kids with her:

"i wasnt surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model"

Another user @shea_bae22, tweeted about Sherrone Moore:

"The dude follows hundreds of college girls, only fan models, & female reporters/anchors. It’s crazy & obvious the dude is a cheater"

Mia also responded to this tweet, claiming, "he was also DMing me". The OF model replied to other tweets reinstating her claim that Sherrone was definitely in her DMs. However, the nature of Sherrone's alleged messages to her or the context of their supposed conversation remain unclear. When asked to share chat receipts, Mia refused:

"i cant do that, screenshotting DMs and posting is slimey behavior"

Another X user asked Mia if she returned any of Sherrone's texts, to which, the model had a vague response, "More to come".

Sherrone Moore had been to one of Diddy's parties

Amid all the findings about Sherrone Moore reportedly following Instagram models, one of his old tweets from May 2018 was brought to attention after X users began commenting under the post. Sherrone had tweeted to celebrate a Kentucky Derby party at the Louisville Palace Hotel, which Sean "Diddy" Combs had hosted. The football coach wrote:

"What a great week in Paris! Such a blessing to be apart of the Michigan family! Off to the Ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities! @trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off!"

Given Diddy's current reputation since his 2024 arrest on sexual misconduct and racketeering allegations, Sherrone's apparent association with the former rapper further complicated his case in the public eye.

Ex-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore allegedly slid into OF model Mia Sorety’s DMs, according to her.



He also follows dozens of other OF & IG models & he once posted that he attended a party hosted by Diddy. Sherrone Moore was fired over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

No such evidence has come out yet to hint that Sherrone Moore had been involved in some wrongdoings at the party. Regardless, celebrities and anyone who had attended Diddy's parties over the years, have come under scrutiny since the Bad Boy Records founder's legal probe began.

Journalist John U. Bacon told Fox 2 News Thursday that initially Sherrone and his female subordinate were interrogated about their relationship, but both had denied the claims. Sherrone was ultimately laid off when the female staffer submitted evidence of their affair including text exchanges, emails, and more to the college administration on Wednesday.

Following his termination, Sherrone allegedly broke into the subordinate's house in Pittsfield Township. Bacon said the disgraced football coach:

"grabbed a knife apparently and threatened to harm her and harm himself. And that's when he became into protective custody in Michigan.”

A 911 call alerted police about the alleged assault. Pittsfield Township Police Department soon arrested Sherrone Moore with the assistance of Saline Police Department. Sherrone was being held at Washtenaw County Jail.