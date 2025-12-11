How did Cardi B describe herself ahead of the Saudi Arabia festival? Fans left in stitches

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)

Cardi B’s latest message to the government of Saudi Arabia has elicited funny reactions from netizens on X. Ahead of her headline performance at MDLBEAST Soundstorm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The WAP crooner, during an Instagram live session on December 10, 2025, joked that she was a “good” individual who wouldn’t break any of the country’s rules.



She began her livestream by informing the country of her plans to shop for discounted and free products:

“Let me tell you something, Saudi Arabia,” she added. “I like discounts. I like duty-free. I like tax-free. I like gifts. I like shopping. I like everything."

She switched the line of conversation to how good a visitor she is, referencing some of the items banned in Saudi Arabia for citizens and Muslims:

"I don't like alcohol. I don't like nothing. I don't like none of that … I follow all the rules. I am a good woman."

She added:

"I don't like cigarettes. I don't like weed. I don't like hookah. I don't like nothing. I don't like any of that stuff. I don't like nothing."

An X user reacted to the rapper’s jokes on X, saying:

“She's identifying as a gooddie, not a barddie, for the Saudis, and I'm down with it.”

Other X users found the Grammy award-winning rapper’s declarations amusing and expressed such:

“This woman keeps me laughing. CARDI said she following the rules! She will be doing the clean versions of all her music, and she will behave herself in your country! Send prayers for safe arrival and fantastic show,” a Netizen added.

“Lmaooo. How you like everything and nothing at the same time???” Another added.

“Cardi always knows how to play to the crowd. She's joking her way through it, but she'll still light up the stage. The Saudis will enjoy the show either way,” a fan observed.

More details on Cardi B’s upcoming show in Saudi Arabia

The rap superstar was announced as a headline act at the forthcoming concert at Soundstorm in October 2025.The Am I the Drama? crooner, who recently gave birth to her fourth child, performs alongside musical acts like Lil Yachty, Miguel, Tyla, Halsey, Black Coffee, Ava Max, and Swedish House Mafia, among others.

The show’s organizers describe this year’s edition, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as more than just a festival:

"It is a living city that rises from the sand, alive with movement, light, and sound. Join us for the region’s boldest 3-day music festival, featuring four districts and fourteen extraordinary stages that form the heartbeat of Riyadh. Here, creativity meets community, and the music of today inspires the spirit of a generation."

Cardi B’s funny post about how she plans to behave in the conservative city comes after reports that she had cancelled her performance following the birth of her baby.

