What new treats is Ben & Jerry’s bringing to stores this season?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: People walk by a Ben and Jerry's ice cream shop on March 19, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Ice cream maker Ben and Jerry's is accusing its parent company, Unilever, of dismissing CEO David Stever for supporting Ben and Jerry's political activism. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ben & Jerry’s is launching an exciting new product to celebrate the holidays. The renowned ice cream brand announced on December 10, 2025, that it would release five different flavors of ice cream bars in January 2026.



The brand’s popular flavors inspire these five varieties. The newly crafted frozen treats will be available in Caramel Blondie, PB pretzel, cookie dough, chocolate fudge and brownie flavors.

According to the American ice cream company, each flavor offers plenty of chunks and swirls in chocolate coating and cookie pieces dipped in “decadent ice cream.”

The ice cream bars will launch in a 4-pack of 2.5oz bars at $5.99-$7.49. A single Cookie Dough ice cream bar will hit the shelves in spring 2026 for $3.99.

More details on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream bars

Ben & Jerry’s launched a similar product several years ago, which several consumers labeled “the bar.” It featured a whole brownie cookie on one side and ice cream layered with chocolate on the other.

The treat came in some of the HRAHD’s best-selling flavors, including the Cherry Garcia and Half Baked, before they disappeared off the shelves.



The brand launched Pint Slices, another product similar to the ice cream bars, in 2017. The ice cream pucks coated in chocolate were also seemingly discontinued in 2020.

As expected, consumers have expressed anticipation for the upcoming release.



To celebrate the launch of the ice cream bars, Ben & Jerry’s will give out free samples of the ice cream bars to lucky fans at Venice Beach in Los Angeles on December 13, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

There will be music, games and other surprises at the event. The fun continues on December 17, 2025, at 150 other Ben & Jerry’s locations nationwide, as over 20K free ice cream bars will be given out for free! Visit benjerry.com for more information on participating locations.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.