Why did Sharon Osbourne consider sending Roger Waters a Tiffany’s box of feces? Comments on Ozzy Osbourne explored

Sharon Osbourne addressed recent remarks by Roger Waters concerning her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, during an appearance on the Piers Morgan Uncensored podcast on Wednesday, December 10. In the interview, the 73-year-old television personality spoke about Waters’ comments following Ozzy’s death on July 22 and explained her initial reaction to those remarks.

During the discussion, Sharon Osbourne said she had briefly considered sending Waters feces in a Tiffany’s box as a response to his statements.

“I was going to send him one of my Tiffany boxes, but I will save it... You know, it's a waste because he's really insignificant. But I just thought, with anybody that passes that has a family, you don't do that,” she said.

Osbourne further criticized Waters’ character and behavior.

“He's a has-been... Oh, my God, he's definitely not wired right. Five wives later, and, you know, hates everybody that's successful, and he's stomping around in his pathetic, homemade Nazi outfit. He's just, he's nuts,” she added.

The remarks about sending feces were contextualized by Osbourne’s past practices. She has previously acknowledged sending feces to journalists and others who made negative comments about her family.

In a 2006 interview with The Guardian, she explained that it was something she found humorous.

“I must have a thing, not about s------, but about sending it to people. I've done it for an awfully long time. I suppose I find it funny,” she said at the time. Osbourne clarified that she did not engage in this behavior indiscriminately. “I mean, I don't just do it to anybody. They have to have done something really bad,” she said, later noting, “The last turd? Three, no, four years ago.”

Roger Waters’ comments spark family response as Sharon recalls Ozzy’s last moments

The current situation began after Roger Waters, expressed his views on Ozzy Osbourne and his music in an interview with The Independent Ink. In that conversation, Waters said he “couldn't give a f---” about Ozzy’s band Black Sabbath, adding,

“I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest,” and commenting on Ozzy personally: “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know, we didn’t, you know? Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.”

The Osbourne family also responded to Waters’ comments on social media. Ozzy and Sharon’s son, Jack Osbourne, 40, posted a message on Instagram addressing Waters directly,

“Hey @rogerwaters. F--- You. How pathetic and out of touch you've become,” he wrote. “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press.” He added, “My father always thought you were a c--- - thanks for proving him right.”

In addition to discussing the fallout from Waters’ remarks, Sharon Osbourne spoke about her final night with Ozzy before his death.

According to the death certificate obtained by PEOPLE, Ozzy Osbourne died of “out-of-hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction.”

Reflecting on their last moments together, Sharon shared that Ozzy had been restless the night before he died and had woken her at one point.