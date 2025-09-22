Did Sharon Osbourne walk off The Jimmy Kimmel show over Charlie Kirk remarks? Viral claim debunked

TV personality Sharon Osbourne (Photo by Lizzy Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo by Lizzy Sullivan/Getty Images)

A viral claim about Sharon Osbourne is circulating on Facebook. Multiple pages have reported that the internet personality and wife of late Ozzy Osbourne allegedly walked off the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel reportedly made jokes about Charlie Kirk's death.

The Facebook page Timeless Rock Vibes claimed that Sharon Osbourne supposedly said that Kirk's murder was not a joke.

Then she reportedly walked off, leaving the audience and Jimmy Kimmel in shock. The post went viral, garnering over 75,000 reactions and 9,500 comments.

"The audience chuckled nervously. Sharon did not. 'When a man is murdered, that's not comedy. That's a family destroyed. That's humanity,' her voice trembled, but her stare was unflinching. Then she rose, walked off set, and left Kimmel silent before millions of stunned viewers. Within minutes, clips lit up the internet," the post stated.

The claim is false, as Sharon Osbourne has not appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She did not comment on Charlie Kirk's assassination either. According to Yahoo News's September 21, 2025, report, four people from Vietnam manage the page, and the article linked on the post is registered under a Vietnamese domain name.

Several Facebook pages have reuploaded the fake news. There has been an increase in misinformation on the social media platform.

Pages create false claims about public figures, often by using AI-generated pictures.

An insider claimed Sharon Osbourne seemingly did not get enough support from Hollywood celebrities following her husband's death

After Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, countless fans offered their condolences. However, a source close to the family told National Enquirer this month that Sharon Osbourne was supposedly struggling with the loss.

She reportedly did not receive much support from celebrities, as they allegedly did not like her.

Her main support system is her family, employees, and a few friends in the industry, like Simon Cowell.

"Sharon is the first person who will tell you she still has a lot of people in Hollywood who hate her guts, dating back to her years as a sharp-elbowed music manager in the '90s and 2000s... Her support system right now is her family, her employees, and just a handful of bold-faced names like Simon Cowell," the source claimed.

For the unversed, Sharon Osbourne and Simon Cowell were judges on the popular singing competition, The X Factor, from 2004 to 2017.

They had a public fallout in 2019 when Sharon Osbourne claimed on The Talk that Cowell reportedly fired her from the show because of her age.

In March 2024, former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and made fun of Simon. Sharon said that he seemingly did not know how to keep friends, and she would not work with him again.

Cowell told The Mirror that the three of them are friends in reality, and Louis and Sharon were mad at him because he was bad at keeping in touch with people.

"I still consider Sharon and Louis really good friends. We could pick up the phone to each other tomorrow. I think that's probably one of the things they're upset about, because they can never get hold of me," he said.

In other news, Kelly Osbourne shared an update on her Instagram. She uploaded a video on September 12, 2025, letting her followers know that she and Sharon Osbourne got into falconry, and they were enjoying it.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair reported that Disney is allegedly discussing the suspension with Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night show could come back on air.

However, it is reported that Kimmel would have to avoid politics in the future. Stay tuned for more updates.