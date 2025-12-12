What time will Taylor Swift: The End of an Era docuseries release on Disney+? Global release timings explored

Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era is a six-part documentary series that offers fans an in-depth exploration of how Taylor Swift and her team crafted the record-breaking Eras Tour, showcasing the meticulous process behind selecting setlists, choosing surprise songs and perfecting each elaborate segment of the show.

The series highlights the creative collaboration, extensive rehearsals, and behind-the-scenes decisions that shaped the global phenomenon. It also features appearances from artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch and other performers who shared the stage with Taylor, adding further insight into the show’s impact.

Additionally, viewers will see intimate moments with her family and fiancé, Travis Kelce, offering a more personal perspective on her journey throughout the tour. Taylor Swift: The End of an Era premieres worldwide on Disney+ on Friday, December 12, 2025, at midnight PT, with new episodes releasing simultaneously according to the viewer’s local timezone.

Release schedule of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era follows a three-week release schedule on Disney+, beginning on Friday, December 12, 2025, with the first two episodes becoming available at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET that day. Episodes 3 and 4 will be released the following Friday, December 19, 2025, at the same time, and episodes 5 and 6 (the finale) will arrive on Friday, December 26, 2025, completing the six-part docuseries.

Each set of episodes is released together in pairs on Fridays through late December, allowing viewers to watch the behind-the-scenes journey of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in weekly installments. The schedule also aligns with the corresponding time in all regions where the series streams on Disney+.



Time zone Release Date Time United States (PT) December 12, 2025 12:00 AM United States (ET) December 12, 2025 3:00 AM Canada (Vancouver) December 12, 2025 12:00 AM Brazil December 12, 2025 5:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) December 12, 2025 8:00 AM Europe (CET) December 12, 2025 9:00 AM South Africa December 12, 2025 10:00 AM India December 12, 2025 1:30 PM Indonesia (Jakarta) December 12, 2025 3:00 PM Philippines (Manila) December 12, 2025 4:00 PM Hong Kong December 12, 2025 4:00 PM Singapore December 12, 2025 4:00 PM Australia (Sydney) December 12, 2025 7:00 PM Japan (Tokyo) December 12, 2025 4:00 PM New Zealand (Auckland) December 12, 2025 9:00 PM

Where to watch Taylor Swift: The End of an Era?

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era is available exclusively to stream on Disney+, where the six-part docuseries begins with its first two episodes on December 12, 2025, at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET, followed by weekly drops through December 26.

To watch, American viewers need a Disney+ subscription, which starts at $10.99/month with ads or $18.99/month ad-free. There are bundle options that include Hulu, ESPN+ and Max for broader content access.

Disney+ is the official streaming platform for the series worldwide, and episodes release at the corresponding local time in each country.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.