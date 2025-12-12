Did Mary Magdalene influencer pass away? Tributes pour in amid death reports

Reports of Mary Magdalene's death have been floating on the internet as fans pay tribute to the influencer (Image via Instagram/@1800leavemaryalone

Influencer Mary Magdalene, who is well-known for having underwent multiple and extreme plastic surgeries, has reportedly passed away. Magdalene boasted of a 211K strong following on Instagram, where she regularly posted images and clips of herself.

It is now being widely reported that Mary Magdalene has passed away. According to reports, the social media personality, who had been travelling in Thailand, allegedly died at her hotel.

According to a Facebook post which cited early investigation into her death, Magdalene allegedly took her own life. Currently, the post claims that Magdalene’s death is allegedly being investigated by law enforcement authorities in Thailand.

One of the social media personality’s last posts was made from Thailand, where she had been travelling. The post showed her interacting with the locals and getting a picture taken with a fan.

After the video, Magdalene shared a video of herself from inside what appeared to be a hotel room.

Later on, she also shared herself watching and reacting to a social media video of an older man, who was shouting and expressing outrage.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mary Magdalene ever since reports of her demise flooded the internet

Mary Magdalene, who is a native of Toronto, Canada has had multiple plastic surgeries over the years in a bid to transform herself into a “mutant hybrid apocalyptic otherworldly goddess,” as per The Sun.

In addition to surgeries that have artificially enhanced most of her features, she also got extensive tattoos on her body, including a blackout tattoo, noted the news outlet.

She began getting plastic surgeries done at the age of 21, and eventually used to undergo more extreme operations outside the United States, according to The Sun.

After reports of Magdalene’s death began circulating on the internet, her fans and supporters flooded her social media with tributes.

Mainly overtaken by disbelief over the social media personality’s untimely death, many fans expressed their sadness at her demise. One netizen wrote in the comments section of Magdalene’s Instagram posts,

“Rest in peace sweet angel. I cannot believe this”

Another netizen wrote in honor of the influencer,

“I love you Mary. I hope you’re traveling through the stars”

A supporter paid tribute to Magdalene and remarked,

“I’m so sorry the world was cruel to you. Rest in forever peace”

Meanwhile, some other fans expressed shock at Magdalene’s passing and probed for more details into her death. A fan wrote in the comments section,

"What happened does any one know???”

Another fan emotionally enquired,

“OMG WHAT HAPPENED?!?!?!? Mary you are not with us anymore?!”

Previously in 2021, Magdalene had appeared on a podcast No Jumper, where she recounted the plastic surgeries she had undergone. She said at the time,

“I've had three nose jobs. I’ve had cheek fillers, like fat transfers and fillers. I've had fat transfers to my lips, I've had fillers to my lips. I’ve had buccal fat removal. I've had two brow lifts. I've had lipo on my arms. I’ve had four br**st implants. I've had three BBLs. I've had two, actually three, rounds of injections. I've had silicone b*tt implants. I've had lipo, lipo on my thighs.”

Magdalene also shared that while undergoing one of her procedures, she suffered some complications and had to get blood transfusions, as per The Sun.