What time will Samsung stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

Samsung Black Friday 2025

Black Friday's coming up - Samsung stores across the U.S. are prepping for crowds hunting discounts on new tech gear. Some locations open at 10 a.m., close at 8 p.m. during workdays; others stay busy till 9 p.m. come Friday or Saturday. Sunday hours usually start later, wrap earlier - but it really depends on your location.

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Samsung U.S. stores are preparing to welcome holiday shoppers looking for deals on phones, screens, gadgets, along with similar tech gear.

Since timing shifts from place to place, plenty of Samsung Experience Stores shut down on Thanksgiving, meaning you'll want to get organized early.

Big chains might list holiday hours online; however, Samsung doesn't hand out one single timetable everyone follows, so each shop could run different hours when holidays hit.

Skip last-minute hiccups by checking the brand's website tool that finds your nearest outlet - or just ring them directly - to verify when they’re open, what help is offered, plus where else is close by.

Most places usually open around 10 a.m., closing between 8 and 9 p.m.; yet times shift based on if it’s in the city center or inside a shopping complex. Looking ahead lets customers make the most of Black Friday - avoid busy moments, pick up festive deals without stress.

From updated electronics to limited-time savings, Samsung aims to help people nationwide have smooth, pleasant shopping during this year’s Black Friday event.

